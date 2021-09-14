Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Today's Twitter Trends: The Battle of captaincy is all over Twitter

By Santhosh Narayan
Updated:
twitter trends | KreedOn
Image Source: Indian Express

After news started making rounds of star cricketer Virat Kohli stepping down from limited-overs captaincy after the T20 WC. Twitter was buzzing. Hitman Rohit Sharma is expected to take over the charge, while Kohli will focus on test domination and his batting prowess. The news became trending and hitman’s fans were ecstatic. And with that, the memes also followed.

Here are some of our favorites:

Tears of Joy

Beneath all of it, we all know Hitman Sharma deserves this break. Given his cracking form and domestic limited overs captaincy record. And this tweet aptly convelimited-oversgs to the news

Dard E Kohli

On the other Hand, Kohli’s fans were confused on how to react to the news. Kohli wants to focus on his batting. A small sacrifice to achieve that.

Hitman Utsav

Festival season has come early for Rohit Sharma’s fans this year. This take on their reaction is spot on.

Back from the Dead 

This hilarious twist of the news to CID is apt. Rohitians were ACP for a moment. For a moment they were like “kuch to gadbad hai daya”

Roadie Rohit

This hilarious excerpt from Pakistani Roadies takes a dig at Rohit Sharma’s reaction to the news.

Vo din aa hi gaya

Virat captaincy critics didn’t take a back seat as well. They were equally overjoyed with news like Hitman’s fans.

Hitman Moment

This moment is everything that Hitman’s fans expected. And this meme featuring Zakhir Khan aptly describes this moment.

Rohit Supremacy 

Rohit Sharma fans were overjoyed after this news. And we bet none of them are atheists after the news.

Distracted Ganguly

This take on the distracted boyfriend meme is hilarious. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is at crossroads.

End Game

This iconic scene between iron man and captain America aptly paints the picture of Hitman’s takeover of white ball captaincy.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]

Santhosh Narayan
