Today’s Twitter Trends: The Battle of captaincy is all over Twitter

After news started making rounds of star cricketer Virat Kohli stepping down from limited-overs captaincy after the T20 WC. Twitter was buzzing. Hitman Rohit Sharma is expected to take over the charge, while Kohli will focus on test domination and his batting prowess. The news became trending and hitman’s fans were ecstatic. And with that, the memes also followed.
Here are some of our favorites:
Tears of Joy
#RohitSharma is going to be Indian captain.
Rohitian right now😍😍#BCCI #captaincy #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/U7VfV8cskY
— Adarsh singh🇮🇳 (@AdarshRo45) September 13, 2021
Beneath all of it, we all know Hitman Sharma deserves this break. Given his cracking form and domestic limited overs captaincy record. And this tweet aptly convelimited-oversgs to the news
Dard E Kohli
#Kohli #RohitSharma #Captaincy
TOI : Virat Kohli to handover White Ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma after T20WC !
Meanwhile Kohli Fans : pic.twitter.com/raRaCDaCtq
— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 13, 2021
On the other Hand, Kohli’s fans were confused on how to react to the news. Kohli wants to focus on his batting. A small sacrifice to achieve that.
Hitman Utsav
#RohitSharma fans after #captaincy news: #captaincy pic.twitter.com/SCKtc3LY9D
— Suraj (@Suraj80875545) September 13, 2021
Festival season has come early for Rohit Sharma’s fans this year. This take on their reaction is spot on.
Back from the Dead
Series of events, every rohitian :- #RohitSharma #captaincy #ViratKohli #BCCI #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lDL3epUC4E
— बर्सर्कर (@bhagath_rajput) September 13, 2021
This hilarious twist of the news to CID is apt. Rohitians were ACP for a moment. For a moment they were like “kuch to gadbad hai daya”
Roadie Rohit
Rohit sharma after hearing news that he's new white ball captain soon #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #captaincy pic.twitter.com/f0nZuV223n
— I.Am_Farid:) (@IAmFarid4) September 13, 2021
This hilarious excerpt from Pakistani Roadies takes a dig at Rohit Sharma’s reaction to the news.
Vo din aa hi gaya
When you read news that #Kohli ready to quit #captaincy 😄😄😁🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 #RohitSharma #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BaUZPVcPHK
— Abhishek Pathak (@gamehhhover) September 13, 2021
Virat captaincy critics didn’t take a back seat as well. They were equally overjoyed with news like Hitman’s fans.
Hitman Moment
#captaincy
Sources : Rohit will be the next white ball skipper soon
*Rohit fans – pic.twitter.com/2GqCCI64OM
— 𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓪𝓴𝓼𝓱𝓾𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓪 (@Princeakshun07) September 13, 2021
This moment is everything that Hitman’s fans expected. And this meme featuring Zakhir Khan aptly describes this moment.
Rohit Supremacy
#ViratKohli to handover white ball #Captaincy to #RohitSharma 🕺 pic.twitter.com/GudJl3S7XR
— Tweetera (@DoctorrSayss) September 13, 2021
Rohit Sharma fans were overjoyed after this news. And we bet none of them are atheists after the news.
Distracted Ganguly
After the World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli will step down from the captaincy of ODI and T20I and Rohit Sharma will be the new captain.#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #captaincy pic.twitter.com/QEvvXdw6OA
— Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) September 13, 2021
This take on the distracted boyfriend meme is hilarious. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is at crossroads.
End Game
All the best both 🌝❤️#rohitsharma #ViratKohli #captaincy pic.twitter.com/5iNN13Ofsr
— Sachin Parvez 💙 (@SachinParvez) September 13, 2021
This iconic scene between iron man and captain America aptly paints the picture of Hitman’s takeover of white ball captaincy.