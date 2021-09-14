Today’s Twitter Trends: The Battle of captaincy is all over Twitter

After news started making rounds of star cricketer Virat Kohli stepping down from limited-overs captaincy after the T20 WC. Twitter was buzzing. Hitman Rohit Sharma is expected to take over the charge, while Kohli will focus on test domination and his batting prowess. The news became trending and hitman’s fans were ecstatic. And with that, the memes also followed.

Here are some of our favorites:

Tears of Joy

Beneath all of it, we all know Hitman Sharma deserves this break. Given his cracking form and domestic limited overs captaincy record. And this tweet aptly convelimited-oversgs to the news

Dard E Kohli

#Kohli #RohitSharma #Captaincy TOI : Virat Kohli to handover White Ball captaincy to Rohit Sharma after T20WC ! Meanwhile Kohli Fans : pic.twitter.com/raRaCDaCtq — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 13, 2021

On the other Hand, Kohli’s fans were confused on how to react to the news. Kohli wants to focus on his batting. A small sacrifice to achieve that.

Hitman Utsav

Festival season has come early for Rohit Sharma’s fans this year. This take on their reaction is spot on.

Back from the Dead

This hilarious twist of the news to CID is apt. Rohitians were ACP for a moment. For a moment they were like “kuch to gadbad hai daya”

Roadie Rohit

This hilarious excerpt from Pakistani Roadies takes a dig at Rohit Sharma’s reaction to the news.

Vo din aa hi gaya

Virat captaincy critics didn’t take a back seat as well. They were equally overjoyed with news like Hitman’s fans.

Hitman Moment

Sources : Rohit will be the next white ball skipper soon *Rohit fans – pic.twitter.com/2GqCCI64OM — 𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮𝓪𝓴𝓼𝓱𝓾𝓷𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓶𝓪 (@Princeakshun07) September 13, 2021

This moment is everything that Hitman’s fans expected. And this meme featuring Zakhir Khan aptly describes this moment.

Rohit Supremacy

Rohit Sharma fans were overjoyed after this news. And we bet none of them are atheists after the news.

Distracted Ganguly

After the World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli will step down from the captaincy of ODI and T20I and Rohit Sharma will be the new captain.#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #captaincy pic.twitter.com/QEvvXdw6OA — Ministry Of Sarcasm (@M_OfSarcasm) September 13, 2021

This take on the distracted boyfriend meme is hilarious. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is at crossroads.

End Game

This iconic scene between iron man and captain America aptly paints the picture of Hitman’s takeover of white ball captaincy.

