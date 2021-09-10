Today’s Twitter trends: Know what happens when cricket & politics meet

Netizens went berserk today trolling BCCI secretary Jay Shah. After his sloppy official announcement via BCCI’s Twitter. Dhoni fans also could not hold back on trolling former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Due to Gambhir and Dhoni’s fallout during their playing days.

Here, we bring out the best Twitter trends of the day.

Covid Riks

BCCI's Twitter handler when "morning walk" plan comes to his mind- pic.twitter.com/VXVtiox9uL — SpiDeY™ (@spidey_guyy) September 9, 2021

Covid postponed day 5 Ind v Eng test. And this hilarious tweet is a take on that

Rula Diya Gautam ko

Meanwhile in BCCI office 🤣 pic.twitter.com/62tzEcPmks — Benjamin Chiklu (@abirchiklu) September 9, 2021

This hilarious take on BJP members Amit Shah and Gautam Gambhir, after Shah’s son Jay Shah’s viral announcement of Dhoni’s return.

Beta Tumse na ho payega

Amit Shah After seeing this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qRqJBxuoz8 — Rohni Raman Pandey (@RohniRamanPande) September 9, 2021

BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s announcement of MS Dhoni returning has been widely trolled on Twitter. Even after a teleprompter was there, Shah did not decisively convey the message.

Nepotism?

Jay Shah to BCCI pic.twitter.com/qCs3ENb2fX — kangana ran-out (@kanganarunouut) September 9, 2021

Jay Shah’s appointment has been questioned again due to the viral clip of his circulating on Twitter.

Bitter spat

BCCI appoints Dhoni as T20 mentor. Gambhir to BCCI : #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uRbCvsCtny — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 9, 2021

Dhoni fans just couldn’t stop taking a dig at Gautam Gambhir on Twitter.

Reunion like no other

Congrats @msdhoni BCCI selected u team india mentor. Team india will Rock, we will win. #MSDhoni #BleedBlue. Here is a short clip for Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/4pvCeVFHZa — Abid patel (@Abidpat49876786) September 9, 2021

This take on Dhoni’s reunion is taken from the movie “Baaghi 2”. We can’t wait to see the real one now.

Mentor Raina

* BCCI appointed dhoni as the Mentor of Indian T20 Squad * Suresh Raina to BCCI : pic.twitter.com/pljzWZv00T — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) September 9, 2021

Raian and Dhoni have been together and close during CSK and India days. And to see them as mentors one day together wouldn’t seem crazy would it?

Clash of the Pappus

Jay Shah getting trolled fiercely on SM while doing BCCI announcement as it sounded like a 2nd standard kid attempting to read his lessons. #JayShah #BCCI pic.twitter.com/yHwu1wq9jx — RemicsComics (@RemyFernandes15) September 9, 2021

This hilarious tweet compares Jay Shah to Rahul Gandhi. And portrays them as children.

Supari Shah

Jay Shah’s cold announcement of Dhoni’s arrival was trolled heavily by netizens.

Cheating! Cheating!

This a take on Afghani spinster Rashid Khan backing off as captain after the Afgan squad was announced. Acc to him the board did not consult with him for the major decisions.

Gambhir Mamla

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni’s fallout was pretty evident during their playing days. And netizens didn’t hold back to troll the former after Dhoni was appointed mentor to the team

Hitman

Indian players fighting for opening slot in #T20WorldCup

Meanwhile Rohit sharma : 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PGPl7szQuk — I said what I said 🙂 (@fuckcited) September 8, 2021

Rohit Sharma has solidified his position in the opening batsmen category with a remarkable knock in the recent Tets match vs England. And has also been named Vice-captain

Aiyoo

This hilarious tweet takes a dig at the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and TKOC’s character Iyer’s misery.

