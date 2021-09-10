Friday, September 10, 2021
Today's Twitter trends: Know what happens when cricket & politics meet

By Santhosh Narayan
Twitter Trends
Image Source: Indian Express

Netizens went berserk today trolling BCCI secretary Jay Shah. After his sloppy official announcement via BCCI’s Twitter. Dhoni fans also could not hold back on trolling former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. Due to Gambhir and Dhoni’s fallout during their playing days.

Here, we bring out the best Twitter trends of the day.

Covid Riks

Covid postponed day 5 Ind v Eng test. And this hilarious tweet is a take on that

Rula Diya Gautam ko

This hilarious take on BJP members Amit Shah and Gautam Gambhir, after Shah’s son Jay Shah’s viral announcement of Dhoni’s return.

Beta Tumse na ho payega

BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s announcement of MS Dhoni returning has been widely trolled on Twitter. Even after a teleprompter was there, Shah did not decisively convey the message.

Nepotism?

Jay Shah’s appointment has been questioned again due to the viral clip of his circulating on Twitter.

Bitter spat

Dhoni fans just couldn’t stop taking a dig at Gautam Gambhir on Twitter.

Reunion like no other

This take on Dhoni’s reunion is taken from the movie “Baaghi 2”. We can’t wait to see the real one now.

Mentor Raina 

Raian and Dhoni have been together and close during CSK and India days. And to see them as mentors one day together wouldn’t seem crazy would it?

Clash of the Pappus

This hilarious tweet compares Jay Shah to Rahul Gandhi. And portrays them as children.

Supari Shah

Jay Shah’s cold announcement of Dhoni’s arrival was trolled heavily by netizens. 

Cheating! Cheating!

This a take on Afghani spinster Rashid Khan backing off as captain after the Afgan squad was announced. Acc to him the board did not consult with him for the major decisions.

Gambhir Mamla

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni’s fallout was pretty evident during their playing days. And netizens didn’t hold back to troll the former after Dhoni was appointed mentor to the team

Hitman 

Rohit Sharma has solidified his position in the opening batsmen category with a remarkable knock in the recent Tets match vs England. And has also been named Vice-captain

Aiyoo

This hilarious tweet takes a dig at the exclusion of Shreyas Iyer and TKOC’s character  Iyer’s misery.

Santhosh Narayan
