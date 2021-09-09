Today’s Twitter Trends: It’s The THALA Day on Twitter

The much-awaited India squad for the T20 world cup was finally announced by the BCCI yesterday. The squad has a lot of potentials. Also contains some shocks and surprises. But the highlight was MS Dhoni returning to the men in blue as a mentor. And Indian Twitter went off the rails after this huge announcement. Many tweets and memes were circulating to express the overwhelming emotions Of the fans.

Here are some of our favorite trending tweets.

Chak De Dhoni

After a heartwarming comeback of Legend MS Dhoni as a mentor to the squad. This tweet shows the emotions of all the Mahi fans right now.

Mahi Calling Mahi

The main highlight of the squad announcement was Mahi’s comeback. And Kudos to BCCI for this decision.

Under the Tutelage of the Legend

Dhoni as a mentor to the team will be a huge boost. He won the WC in 2007. And Virat Virat Kohli will surely learn some tips and tricks under his mentorship.

Mahi Coming

This was all of us after the announcement, Vaathi coming was playing in our minds.

Eternal Mahi

This heartfelt tweet tears all of us. Dhoni is eternal. #neverretire

No1 Fan Raina

*Suresh Raina after seeing the Name of #MSDhoni as a Mentor in T20i WC squad-: pic.twitter.com/ZDdSkGqjeJ — Pulkit🥳///(Prince) (@sarcasticyadav_) September 8, 2021

Former cricketer Suresh Raina has been a long-time teammate of Dhoni in both CSK and India. And their friendship is like Karan and Arjun. This hilarious tweet shows just that.

Pursuit of Mahiness

We are going to witness him again in the Indian blue jersey 😭💙🇮🇳#MSDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/JJJVPEusem — Bala Jith (@ThalaBalaJith) September 8, 2021

This emotional excerpt from the movie “the pursuit of happiness” will be all of us when we see Mahi in the dressing room soon.

Yuzi Dilemma

The exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal was baffling to everyone. And the exclusion is like that of Ambati Raydu for the 2019 WC. And this meme is on point for that matter.

Sanju Sadson

After a brilliant IPL performance. Sanju Samson couldn’t prove his mettle in the Sri Lanka Tour. And his hype went down after the tour and the announcement.

Messiah Mahi

Dhoni as a mentor will surely be a boost to the team. And this tweet aptly represents the hype.

