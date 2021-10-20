KreedOn Sports Buzz | Today’s Latest News in Indian Sports

-- Advertisement --

Indian Football coach Igor Stimac points out problems in Indian Football after SAFF Glory

Indian Team’s head coach Igor Stimac raised concerns at the Indian football structure after winning his 1st trophy with India at Male.

Stimac opens up

The Croatian was asked if India lacked a quality defender to partner Star defender Sandesh Jhingan. Stimac opened about problems in every area, he talked about the flawed domestic season and unfortunates due to the pandemic

Flawed Domestic League

India’s domestic league lasts only about 4 months, one of the world’s shortest leagues. This hinders player development and leaves a vacuum for match fitness which in turn affects the national team. Compared to other Asian countries, like Bangladesh who have a full-length season, and recently gave India a tough time in the SAFF championship.

Stimac on SAFF Glory

Stimac won his 1st title with India after defeating Nepal 3-0 in the final. He also added he did not consider this as a ‘special success’ but praised the team’s togetherness, positive attitude, energy, and great mindset to turn a patchy campaign into victory.

India defeat England by 7 wickets in its opening warm-up match ahead of T20 WC

Team India started its T20I campaign on a high note. India defeated England by 7 wickets in the 1st warm-up match of ICC T20 World cup at Cricket Academy ground in Dubai.

Setting up the Target

India put up a mighty target of 193 runs with the help of openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan‘s scintillating half-centuries. Kishan was filling in for Hitman Rohit Sharma‘s absence. Wicketkeeper Rishab Pant also added into the midst with some cracking boundaries.

Halting the Chase

England came close but ran out of balls and posted 188/5 at the end with the help of Johnny Bairstow’s 49 run batting spell.

Mohammed Shami picked up 3 wickets in the process, with compatriots Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar snapping 1 each to complete the Indian victory.

Road Ahead

India is playing Australia in the final Warm match today, India is chasing a target of 153.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening encounter of the mega event on October 24th.

Indian Boxing Team leaves for World championship in Belgrade

Indian Boxing team comprising a fresh lineup left for Belgrade on Wednesday ahead of the Boxing world championship.

The team comprises of Asian medal winners Deepak Kumar, Star Shiva Thapa, and Sanjeet amongst others. The trio forms the experienced core of the 13 men team, which is mostly made up of the latest national champions.

Shiva Thapa

Shiva Thapa is the only one with prior experience in this global event, having claimed bronze in the 2015 edition.

Support Staff

The boxers have a set of excellent support staff led by high-performance director Santiago Nieva and newly appointed head coach Narender Rana. Former CWG silver medalist Devendro Singh is among the assistant coaches.

Prize Money

The gold winners will walk away with $100,000, Silver medalists with $50,000 and both bronze medalists with $25,000 each. More than 600 boxers from 105 nations are expected to participate in the championship.

The Indian squad

Govind Sahani (48kg), Deepak Kumar (51kg), Akash (54kg), Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Akash (67kg), Nishant Dev(71kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya (86kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Narender (+92kg).

