-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Have a look at what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

Sports Travel company, Medallin sports is the official Travel agent for the ICC T20 WC

IPL set to have simultaneous matches for the 1st time

Inspiring comeback by Taranjeet Kaur at U23 National Athletics championship

India advances to the quarterfinal at FIDE WWTCC

Medallin Sports is the official Travel agent for the upcoming T20 WC

Medallin Sports, one of India’s leading sports travel companies has been appointed as the official travel agent for the upcoming T20 World cup

Exclusive Rights

The sports experiential agency will have exclusive rights specialized and top-of-the-line travel packages to the sport’s fans across the world.

-- Advertisement --

Venues

The original venues were supposed to be in India, but due to the Pandemic, the ICC and BCCI had to shift the cricket extravaganza.

The T20 world cup will be played over 4 weeks across 2 countries, UAE and Oman. The official venues are Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi in UAE, and Muscat in Oman.

All these venues will give the agency a great opportunity to treat the fans to Middle eastern hospitality and culture.

Much Awaited World cup

The 7th edition will commence after a 1-year delay. It is set to run from 17th October to 14th November.

The Indian team will kick off their campaign against next-door neighbor and rival Pakistan on 24th October. Followed by Test champions New Zealand on 31st October.

IPL to have simultaneous matches on last day of League stage for the 1st time

For the 1st time in IPL history, 2 matches will be played simultaneously at different venues.

This experimental request was agreed upon by the BCCI after broadcaster Star Sports requested the change at the IPl governing body meeting.

The Experiment

The experiment is set to take place on the last day of the league stage, 8th October. Instead of one afternoon and one evening match, two evening matches will be played.

Motive

The motive behind Star sport’s request is lower TRP in afternoon matches.

Final day clashes

On 8th October, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals simultaneously at 7:30 PM IST.

Road Ahead

The BCCI is set to take feedback from Star Sports after the two matches about the TRP generated.

BCCI is planning to have two new IPL teams next year and this could help it to conduct more games in fewer days.

In the past, IPL has witnessed few doubleheaders, which made it tough for the cricketers given the harsh Indian summers.

Taranjeet Kaur wins gold after a comeback at the U23 National Athletics championship

Young sprinter Taranjeet Kaur won the 100m women’s gold at the U23 Nationals at JLN Stadium in New Delhi.

Podium places

Kaur clocked 11.54 seconds to take the top spot. Daneshwari and Nitya Gandhe of Karnataka settled with silver and bronze respectively.

Inspiration to All

In 2018, Kaur was met with a car accident outside the very same stadium she won the gold at. The accident left her with a broken collarbone.

Kaur was almost certain her career would end then and there. She persevered and bounced back at such a young age and 3 years later she is a golden girl.

Hot form

The Delhi runner had recently won the Gold at the National Championship at Warangal with a personal best time of 11.50 seconds.

India qualifies for quarter-final at WWTCC 2021

India qualified for the quarterfinal at the FIDE world women’s team chess championship. It will be one of the 4 teams from Pool A to advance at Sitges, Spain.

Armenia v India

The women’s team beat Armenia 2.5-1.5 points, after a close encounter.

Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni’s victories proved the difference in the 3rd round.

India v Russia

After 2 straight wins, India went down to Russia 3-1 in the 4th round. Top players D Harika and Mary Gomes held their wits and drew the Russians.

But Tania Sachdev and Vaishali’s defeat meant the Russians took the top spot in the Pool.

Pool A standings

Russia is on top of the Pool with 8 points, while India is joint 2nd with Armenia with 5 points each.

All the 3 teams have advanced to the knockout. India will face France in the 5th and final Pool match later today.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]