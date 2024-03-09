‘Time To Reveal The Truth’: Robin Uthappa’s Take on Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer Controversy

- Advertisement -

Since Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were excluded from the BCCI’s central contracts list last week, there has been widespread speculation about their commitment to the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket. However, their perspective on the matter remains unknown. Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has urged an end to these speculations, emphasizing the importance of the truth emerging from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.

Robbin Uthappa stated that it’s crucial for the entire nation to hear their side of the story. Nonetheless, Uthappa acknowledged that the landscape of India’s premier tournament has evolved, expressing the opinion that domestic cricket should not only be played but also present a formidable challenge. He stressed the need for domestic competitions to be enticing for players of international caliber, serving as a platform for their growth in the cricketing hierarchy.

Uthappa Stated that:

“I think, we as individuals and as perhaps today, I see myself on your side of the table as well.”

“As a broadcaster, I also want to know answers. I also like to know what the truth is. Having said that, we won’t know what the truth is, unless it’s spoken by the stakeholders of this piece, and that is the players themselves and the ones involved with the players themselves, and that’s the captain, the coaches, support staff.”

“And I think we’ll only keep speculating about all of it until we hear from these players in particular or from the selectors in particular. And I think we can all speculate as much as we want. But for me, I would like to reserve till I actually know for sure what’s happened and what transpired it.”

The omission of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the BCCI Central Contracts roster has sparked significant discussion within the cricket community in recent weeks. Although some former players commended the Indian cricket board for adopting a firm stance against the duo, who neglected the BCCI’s directive to participate in domestic cricket and focused instead on preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League, Iyer and Kishan have chosen not to comment on the matter.

