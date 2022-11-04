Meet India’s throwdown specialist Raghu who played a crucial role during IND vs BAN T20 WC | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

India’s throwdown specialist Raghu played a crucial role in cleaning the mud from the players’ shoes during the match against Bangladesh. Raghu was witnessed holding a brush behind the boundary ropes to help the players during the rain-curtailed match. The spikes help the cricketers to maintain a good grip and Raghu was seen cleaning mud from the shoes of the Indian cricketers. India’s way of tackling the issue was commendable and Raghu played a crucial role in attaining the victory against Bangladesh.

The Rohit Sharma-led team has won 3 out of 4 matches of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup so far. Team India has displayed a phenomenal performance in all the matches and is at the top position among the teams of Group 2. With another victory over Zimbabwe, the Men in Blue will seal their deal for the semi-finals. India will play their next match against Zimbabwe on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is nominated for the Player of the month award by ICC for October along with David Miller (South Africa) and Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe).

🇮🇳 A batting stalwart

🇿🇦 A brilliant finisher

🇿🇼 An in-form all-rounder The nominees for the October ICC Men's Player of the Month 👏 🗳️ Vote now: https://t.co/WFlraqYiKx https://t.co/3NRz2iDcfB — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2022

