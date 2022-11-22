Thrilled South Indian fans root for Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Qatar | Argentina VS Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

FIFA World Cup 2022: South Indian fans are super-excited to watch Argentine superstar Lionel Messi kick off the World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia today (November 22).

As Argentina takes on Saudi Arabia, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has gathered local hero status among the 7,00,000-plus Malayalee workforce in Qatar. The anticipation among his South Indian fans in particular is crazy even in India and in Qatar.

Messi, Ronaldo & Neymar Craze in Mallapuram, Kerala

In India, Kerala is considered the FIFA World Cup soul and during this FIFA World Cup 2022, the city is divided into three – Portugal, Argentina, and Brazil. Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi are placed on a local river ahead of the tournament.

#FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala 🇮🇳 Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament. 12 days to go until #Qatar2022 🏆 pic.twitter.com/29yEKQvln5 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 8, 2022

Monsoon season is always the best time to visit Kerala, but the monsoons coming in Fifa WC years are even better. #FIFA18WorldCup fever is on and I'm sharing some snaps from my hometown Palakkad.

Starting with – Maradona's football and his politics. Che and Argentina❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/dLErkFxHEm -- Advertisement -- — Arjun Ramakrishnan ☭ (@aju000) June 10, 2018

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Where to Watch in India | Time in IST

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played on November 22, at 3:30 PM IST. It will be telecast on the Sports18 Network and will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

