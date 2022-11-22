Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterThrilled South Indian fans root for Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Qatar |...

Thrilled South Indian fans root for Lionel Messi’s Argentina in Qatar | Argentina VS Saudi Arabia

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Thrilled South Indian fans root for Lionel Messi's Argentina in Qatar | Argentina VS Saudi Arabia- KreedOn
Image Source- Zee News
- Advertisement -

FIFA World Cup 2022: South Indian fans are super-excited to watch Argentine superstar Lionel Messi kick off the World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia today (November 22).

As Argentina takes on Saudi Arabia, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has gathered local hero status among the 7,00,000-plus Malayalee workforce in Qatar. The anticipation among his South Indian fans in particular is crazy even in India and in Qatar.

Messi, Ronaldo & Neymar Craze in Mallapuram, Kerala

In India, Kerala is considered the FIFA World Cup soul and during this FIFA World Cup 2022, the city is divided into three – Portugal, Argentina, and Brazil. Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi are placed on a local river ahead of the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Where to Watch in India | Time in IST

-- Advertisement --

The FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played on November 22, at 3:30 PM IST. It will be telecast on the Sports18 Network and will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022 | Cheer Your Favorite Team to Victory- KreedOnRead More | Top 5 Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous article‘Dubki King’ Pardeep Narwal crosses 1500 raid points in PKL career

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Michael Soosairaj - KreedOn

Michael Soosairaj: The man redefining Indian Football with his skills

Athletes
ISSF World Shooting World C'Ships: Men’s air rifle team wins gold | silver for Air pistol team women- KreedOn

ISSF Shooting World C’Ships: Indian Men’s Air Rifle Team Won Gold...

News
best defenders in football | KreedOn

Top 10 Best Defenders in the World 

Football
Indian Contingent Shines on Day 1 of Asian Youth Athletics Championships- KreedOn

Asian Youth Athletics C’ships: Indian Contingent Shines on Opening Day |...

Athletics