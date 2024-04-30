Thomas Cup 2024: India’s Road to Quarterfinals Paved with 5-0 Victory Over England

- Advertisement -

India, the defending champions, secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup 2024 with a decisive 5-0 victory over England in a Group C match in Chengdu on Monday. Following a 4-1 win over Thailand in their first match, India’s second consecutive triumph sealed their place in the quarterfinals. HS Prannoy returned to form, beating Harry Huang 21-15, 21-15 to give India an early lead. The star doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced a challenging contest against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, going to three games before clinching a 21-17, 19-21, 21-15 victory in just over an hour. Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth contributed to India’s dominant performance by defeating Nadeem Dalvi 21-16, 21-11, giving India an unbeatable 3-0 advantage.

Reflecting on his current form, Srikanth remarked, “I’m playing well, but I’m struggling to close out matches. People will naturally compare this to my performance from 2021-2022, when I was in my twenties.” The doubles team of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then convincingly defeated Rory Easton and Alex Green with scores of 21-17 and 21-19. In the final match of Thomas Cup, 24-year-old Kiran George secured a 21-18, 21-12 victory over Cholan Kayan, completing the series. India is set to face the group leaders and 14-time champions, Indonesia, in their final group match on Wednesday.

