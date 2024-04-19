Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 Schedule: Indian Badminton Teams Serve Up Thrilling Openers on April 27!

- Advertisement -

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) unveiled the timetable for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup 2024, slated to take place in Chengdu, China, from April 27 to May 5. The Thomas Cup represents the men’s team championship in world badminton, while the Uber Cup is its counterpart for women. Following their remarkable victory over Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final, the Indian men’s badminton team secured an automatic qualification for the Thomas Cup 2024 as defending champions. Drawn into Group C, India will kick off their campaign against Thailand on April 27, face England on April 29, and wrap up the group stage with a match against Indonesia on May 1. Indonesia holds the record for the most Thomas Cup victories, boasting 14 titles in its history.

India’s representation in the Thomas Cup will be spearheaded by the world’s number one doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with notable Indian singles players who have earned medals at the world championships such as HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth. However, prominent figures like two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, the top-ranked women’s doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Gayatri Gopichand along with Treesa Jolly have chosen not to participate in this year’s Uber Cup.

Thomas Cup

April 27, Saturday : India vs Thailand – 3:30 PM

: India vs Thailand – 3:30 PM April 29, Monday : India vs England – 7:00 AM

: India vs England – 7:00 AM May 1, Wednesday: India vs Indonesia – 5:00 PM

Uber Cup

April 27, Saturday : India vs Canada – 10:30 AM

: India vs Canada – 10:30 AM April 28, Sunday : India vs Singapore – 6:00 AM

: India vs Singapore – 6:00 AM April 30, Tuesday: India vs China – 7:00 AM

