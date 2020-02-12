Wednesday, February 12, 2020
This sport to make its debut in Khelo India University Games 2020

Khelo India will witness the debut of Fencing during the 2020 Khelo India University Games, which is scheduled to be held between February 22 to March 1 in Bhubaneswar.

And the move has been earned plaudits by numerous fencers in the country who feel that the annual tournament will be a fine platform for them to test their skills.

“The Khelo India University Games will be very good for fencing since there are not too many competitions for us. So, the more competitions take place the better it is for us. The fencers in India will get exposure by playing in the Khelo India University Games,” Jagmeet Kaur, who clinched the gold in the team event at the 2019 South Asian Games, said. Jagmeet, 18, will be representing Guru Nanak Dev University.

Another fencer Ena Arora, who will represent the Punjab University side, felt that Indian fencers can perform much better at the national and international platforms with the sustained support from the government.

“It’s great that the government is supporting fencing through the Khelo India University Games. With continued support, I am sure that Indian athletes will perform well at the national and international levels. We will have better chances to win medals at the highest level,” the 22-year-old said.

Udaivir Singh, Jagmeet’s team-mate from Guru Nanak Dev University, pointed out that the Khelo India University Games elevate the exposure that fencers in India get today.

“The Khelo India University Games will be a big boost to our sport since we don’t have too many competitions. The more exposure the better for all athletes. The level of opponents is very low in India. I have been training in France for the last one and a half years and the fencers there are much better in comparison to the fencers in India. The fencers here don’t have much exposure,” he said.

