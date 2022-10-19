Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterThe Rock Evokes Enthusiasm Among Fans Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20...

The Rock Evokes Enthusiasm Among Fans Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC Clash | #TheRock #DwayneJohnson #IndiavsPakistan – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
The Rock evokes enthusiasm among fans ahead of the upcoming face-off between India and Pakistan Clash- KreedOn
Image Source: Star Sports
- Advertisement -

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock kindles various emotions among the fans of both India and Pakistan through the official video released by Star Sports on Tuesday.

The Rock evokes enthusiasm among fans ahead of the upcoming face-off between India and Pakistan
Image Source: Twitter @StarSportsIndia

The video released by the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2022, ahead of the upcoming collision on October 23 between India and Pakistan, presents The Rock, talking about the incessant rivalries between the two countries. The Rock evokes zeal among the fans in the video by saying, “When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match, it’s time for India vs Pakistan – the greatest rivalry”.

-- Advertisement --

Fans are to witness the much-awaited clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, Sunday. Star Sports took to Twitter to share the video with the caption, “The Rock is #ReadyForT20WC and will kickstart the #GreatestRivalry in style on 23rd Oct, 7 AM onwards on #CricketLive”.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleGold Rush Continues! Indian Jr Shooters Claimed 4 More Gold Medals at the ISSF World Championship
Next articleTop 10 Best Futsal Shoes | Start Your Futsal Journey With These Amazing Soccer Shoes

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Ind vs SA head to head- KreedOn

India vs South Africa Head to Head Stats | Ind vs...

Cricket
Roger Binny set to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president | | Jay Shah will continue as BCCI secretary- KreedOn

Roger Binny set to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president |...

News
Best catches in Cricket history which changed the fate of the game- KreedOn

Top 10 Best catches in Cricket history which changed the fate...

Sports 2.0
best wicket keeper in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Wicket Keeper In The World – Who’s your...

Cricket