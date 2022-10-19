The Rock Evokes Enthusiasm Among Fans Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC Clash | #TheRock #DwayneJohnson #IndiavsPakistan – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock kindles various emotions among the fans of both India and Pakistan through the official video released by Star Sports on Tuesday.

The video released by the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup 2022, ahead of the upcoming collision on October 23 between India and Pakistan, presents The Rock, talking about the incessant rivalries between the two countries. The Rock evokes zeal among the fans in the video by saying, “When the greatest rivals collide, the world will stand still. This is more than just a cricket match, it’s time for India vs Pakistan – the greatest rivalry”.

Fans are to witness the much-awaited clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, Sunday. Star Sports took to Twitter to share the video with the caption, “The Rock is #ReadyForT20WC and will kickstart the #GreatestRivalry in style on 23rd Oct, 7 AM onwards on #CricketLive”.

