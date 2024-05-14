The New Head Coach Dilemma for BCCI: Will Rahul Dravid Lead Team India Once More?

- Advertisement -

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated a call for new applicants to fill the role of head coach for the Indian cricket team, beginning the search for a successor to Rahul Dravid. Many are wondering whether Dravid himself will seek to continue in the position. Rahul Dravid’s tenure as head coach of India is set to conclude following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

In November 2021, Rahul Dravid assumed the role of head coach for the Indian cricket team. Initially contracted until the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in 2023, his tenure was later extended after India’s disappointing exit in the tournament’s finals. Dravid, along with the support staff, now remains in charge until the culmination of the T20 World Cup as India seeks to reclaim their glory.

The BCCI has decided against split coaching, allowing Dravid the opportunity to reapply for the role without concern. Despite this, sources suggest that the former Karnataka player is not expected to pursue the position further, clearing the path for a new candidate to assume leadership following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. The deadline for submitting applications for the new coach is scheduled for 6 PM IST on May 27, 2024.

Record of India’s Head Coach Rahul Dravid

Date vs Test ODI T20I Nov-Dec 2021 NZ Won 1-0 Won 3-0 Dec-21- Jan 22 SA Lost 2-1 Lost 3-0 Feb 2022 WI Won 3-0 Won 3-0 July 2022 ENG Won 1-0 Asia Cup 2022 Lost T20 WC 2022 Lost Dec 2022 BAN Lost 2-1 Won 2-0 Jan 2023 SL Won 3-0 Won 2-1 Jan-Feb 2023 NZ Won 3-0 Won 2-1 Feb-Mar 2023 AUS Lost 2-1 Won 2-1 WTC 2023 Final AUS Lost July – Aug 2023 WI Won 1-0 Won 2-1 Lost 3-2 Asia Cup 2023 Won World Cup 2023 Lost Nov 2023 AUS Won Dec-Jan 2023-24 SA Draw 1-1 Won 2-1 Draw 1-1 Jan 2024 AFG Won 2-1 Feb-March 2024 ENG Won 4-1 T20 World Cup 2024 To be played