With reference to the brilliance and enthusiasm of global events in sports nobody can come closer to Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. Mega-events are keenly competed for by countries as each seek to be associated with these events and claim economic benefits and enduring consequences. However, there is a type of an economic model that is hidden behind the polished stadiums and cheering fans: an economics that turns all the truths on their heads.

The Barcelona Effect: How is Uber an exception or the Rule?

The allure is undeniable. Spain’s Barcelona specifically is considered the most successful case that supports the use of mega-events as they transformed the city for the better after the 1992 Olympics. The redevelopments of waterfronts and infrastructures led the city to have a tourism boosting effect that is still felt to this present day.

However, for each Barcelona there is an Athens or Rio de Janeiro – the cities which are left with the concern of unused sports facilities to deal and billions of dollars and euros in debts.

The articles around the topic refer it to as Economics of Illusion, considered by many as a well-researched study on the processes of socio-economic change. Baade and Matheson’s study, the economists, further claim that the gains realised through mega-events are typically exaggerated by a ratio of ten.

In their cross-sectional analysis of the Olympic and FIFA World Cup data for the last 50 years, the authors’ primary conclusion was that the average ‘host’ country enjoyed a trivial increase of only 0.3% in the GDP during the Event year – far from the Officials’ promised economic revolution.

The Crowding Out Conundrum

But why the discrepancy? The answer is bound in one of the economic effects referred to as the crowding out effect. While host city receives a large number of sports tourists, they tend to loose regular tourists and businessmen in same proportion. The Olympics of the year 2020 held in Tokyo are the best example of this-centric urbanism’s implications: the event took place due to a pandemic.

Despite investing $15.4 billion, Japan’s National Audit Board pointed out that the projected foreign visitor spending during the Games was $44 million – about 0.002%. Thus, where the pre-Budget submission of consolidating net cash acquisitions cost at $15. 9m is concerned, $1. 245m represents 3% of the total cost of $215m.

Misplaced Priorities: Infrastructure Dilemma

However, most of the time, these structures are established with these events in mind but at the disservice of more important needs in the public domain. FIFA 2014 World Cup held in Brazil cost $11.6 billion spent on constructing stadiums and other related projects that were at the same time, crucial health and education projects where neglected.

A bit over $600 million was spent on the renovation of Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro; currently, this stadium remains mostly idle – a true symbol of the broken priorities.

A New Paradigm: Only way forward?

The two areas that J Street needs to compete in are the Shared Hosting and Sustainability.

Nonetheless, there is an alternative paradigm shift that could occur in the organisation of mega-events. The 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico means change towards the use of infrastructure already in the making and expenses shared by more than one country.

Failure of this model however could lead to numerous problems for future mega-events, but if successful then this could lead to better planning for future mega-events.

The Intangible Benefits: Joy and-regenerate

Peculiarly, the highest economic value may well lie outside the economic domain in terms of a tangible economy. According to the University of Surrey’s study, the probability to boost national happiness to 20% might remain high in the two years following the mega-event, if the event is successful.

The ‘‘feel-good factor, that is attributed to WOHE can further result in an enhanced level of productivity and levels of consumption, although, measuring such effects is not easy.

Catalyzing Development: The London Example

It is an assurance that where culture is respected, it will bring out the best in the public and this will go a long way in enhancing the success of the cultural products produced with the input of the public.

In addition, it can be stated that mega-events can stimulate long overdue urban developments, which would otherwise not be realized. London’s 2012 enabled the regeneration of East London forward by a predicted 70 years, initiating thousands of homes and employment statuses in domains previously untouched. The essential factor, which therefore emerges, is that event planning must fit in the existing urban development strategies.

Innovative Financing: Risk Management and Agile

And that for the future new financing models are emerging. The Olympics Games to take place in Los Angeles in 2028 shall be the first ones to directly negotiate a sharing of profit with the IOC, which could prevent a host city from incurring losses. On the same note, Qatar’s 2022 World Cup popularized the idea of modular structures, in which some parts were designed to be deconstructed and redeployed once the event was over.

Conclusion

Without doubt, mega-events obtaining are surrounded by intricate processes making it difficult to conduct simple cost and benefits analysis. Even where the direct financial gains are hard to come by the ability to spur urban growth, foster pride in one’s nation as well as brand a country in the global market cannot be overlooked.

With mega-events now becoming more frequent globally, the semantic of success, therefore, may be pegged on the impact that these events make in the long run.

In the end, perhaps the most valuable insight is this: mega-events which are sports they encourage are as much about the intangible as they are about the tangible. The bind for future hosts will be to direct this blatant force in these global meetings while at the same time avoiding the negative economic fallout – quite an Olympic sized achievement in its own right.

