Monday, January 23, 2023
‘The Last Dance’: Sania Mirza Shared Post After Her Last Women’s Doubles at Australian Open

Image Source- News18
Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza played her last women’s doubles match at the ongoing Australian Open 2023 on Sunday. She and her women’s doubles partner Anna Danilina from Kazakhstan lost in the second round of the tournament. After this defeat, Sania Mirza posted a picture on Instagram of herself with a priceless caption ‘The Last Dance’ to mark the end of a beautiful journey in women’s doubles.

Ahead of this tournament, Sania had revealed that the Australian Open would be her final Grand Slam. Sania came up with a priceless caption and shared a picture of herself. “The last dance,” read the caption.

Earlier, Sania and Danilina crashed out of the Melbourne Grand Slam after a defeat to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine’s A. Kalinina.

Sania might give a final goodbye to her tennis career after the WTA Dubai Championships, which will start in February.

Table Tennis Racket - KreedOnRead More | Top 20 Best Table Tennis Racket for Beginners & Professionals

