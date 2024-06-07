Friday, June 7, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeChampion's TrainingFitness Secrets & TipsThe Ketogenic Diet: A Beginner’s Guide to the Keto Diet and What...
-- Advertisement --

The Ketogenic Diet: A Beginner’s Guide to the Keto Diet and What to Expect

The Ketogenic Diet: A Detailed Beginner's Guide to Keto | KreedOn
Image Source: Proper Human Diet
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
6 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The ketogenic diet, also known as the keto diet, is a low-carb, high-fat diet that has gained popularity as it may have some health benefits. The complete guide will take you through the basics of the ketogenic diet, its benefits and how to bring it into your daily life.

-- Advertisement --

What Is the Keto Diet?

Keto Diet | KreedOn
Image Source: vitacost.com

The keto diet is a type of diet that involves reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. Because of this reduction in carbs, the body enters a state of metabolism referred to as ketosis whereby it becomes very efficient at burning fat for energy. Generally, the diet consists of 70% fat, 20% protein and only 10% carbohydrates.

How Does the Keto Diet Work?

When you eat low-carbohydrate food, your organism is obliged to use alternative sources of energy. It starts decomposing preserved fat into ketones, which can be utilized for energy by the brain and other organs. This process is referred to as ketosis. The keto diet helps in weight loss and enhances overall health by reducing blood sugar levels and increasing insulin sensitivity.

-- Advertisement --
10 Refreshing Summer Salad Recipes | KreedOnAlso Read | Cool Down with These 10 Refreshing Summer Salad Sensations

What Foods Can I Eat on the Keto Diet?

A Beginners Guide to the Keto Diet | KreedOn
Image Source: lepfitness.co.uk

The keto diet is based on whole, single-ingredient foods. Here are some examples of keto-friendly foods:

  • Meat: red meat, steak, ham, sausage, bacon, chicken, and turkey
  • Fatty fish: salmon, trout, tuna, and mackerel
  • Eggs: pastured or omega-3 whole eggs
  • Butter and cream: grass-fed butter and heavy cream
  • Cheese: unprocessed cheeses like cheddar, goat, cream, blue, or mozzarella
  • Nuts and seeds: almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, etc.
  • Healthy oils: extra virgin olive oil, and avocado oil
  • Avocados: whole avocados or freshly made guacamole
  • Low-carb veggies: green veggies, tomatoes, onions, peppers, etc.
  • Condiments: salt, pepper, herbs, and spices

What Foods Should I Avoid on the Keto Diet?

Foods to Avoid in Keto | KreedOn
Image Source: gympik.com

Foods high in carbohydrates should be limited or avoided on the keto diet. These include:

  • Sugary foods: soda, fruit juice, smoothies, cake, ice cream, candy, etc.
  • Grains or starches: wheat-based products, rice, pasta, cereal, etc.
  • Fruit: all fruit, except small portions of berries like strawberries
  • Beans or legumes: peas, kidney beans, lentils, chickpeas, etc.
  • Root vegetables and tubers: potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, parsnips, etc.
  • Low-fat or diet products: low-fat mayonnaise, salad dressings, and condiments
  • Some condiments or sauces: barbecue sauce, honey mustard, teriyaki sauce, ketchup, etc.
  • Unhealthy fats: processed vegetable oils, mayonnaise, etc.
  • Sugar-free diet foods: sugar-free candies, syrups, puddings, sweeteners, desserts, etc.
  • Alcoholic beverages: beer, wine, liquor, mixed drinks

Sample Keto Meal Plan

Here is a sample ketogenic meal plan for one week:

-- Advertisement --

Monday

Veggie Egg Muffins - Ketogenic Diet | KreedOn
Image Source: Lightwell Health

Veggie and egg muffins with tomatoes, chicken salad with olive oil, feta cheese, olives, and a side salad, salmon with asparagus cooked in butter

Tuesday

Keto Meal Plan | KreedOn
Image Source: Reader’s Digest

Egg, tomato, basil, and spinach omelette, almond milk, peanut butter, spinach, cocoa powder, and stevia milkshake with a side of sliced strawberries, cheese-shell tacos with salsa

Wednesday

Chia Pudding | KreedOn
Image Source: Purely Easy

Nut milk chia pudding topped with coconut and blackberries, avocado shrimp salad, pork chops with Parmesan cheese, broccoli, and salad

Daily Fibre Supplement Effects: What to Expect for Your Health | KreedOnAlso Read | Daily Fiber Supplement Effects: What to Expect for Your Health

Thursday 

Avocado Omelette | KreedOn
Image Source: Bradley’s Cafe

Omelette with avocado, salsa, peppers, onion, and spices, a handful of nuts and celery sticks with guacamole and salsa, chicken stuffed with pesto and cream cheese, and a side of grilled zucchini

-- Advertisement --

Friday

Peanut Butter Yogurt Bowl | KreedOn
Image Source: Rising Tide Natural Market

sugar-free Greek, whole milk yoghourt with peanut butter, cocoa powder, and berries, loaded cauliflower and mixed veggies

Saturday

Blueberry Cream Cheese Pancakes | KreedOn
Image Source: MrFood.com

Cream cheese pancakes with blueberries and a side of grilled mushrooms, Zucchini and beet “noodle” salad, white fish cooked in olive oil with kale and toasted pine nuts

Sunday

Mushroom and Fried Egg Toast Recipe | KreedOn
Image Source: egginfo.co.uk

Fried eggs with mushrooms, low-carb sesame chicken and broccoli, spaghetti squash Bolognese

Healthy Keto Snacks

Here are some healthy, keto-approved snacks:

  • Fatty meat or fish
  • Cheese
  • A handful of nuts or seeds
  • Keto sushi bites
  • Olives
  • One or two hard-boiled or deviled eggs
  • Keto-friendly snack bars
  • 90% dark chocolate
  • Full-fat Greek yoghourt mixed with nut butter and cocoa powder
  • Bell peppers and guacamole
  • Strawberries and plain cottage cheese
  • Celery with salsa and guacamole
  • Smaller portions of leftover meals
  • Fat bombs

Tips for Eating Out on a Keto Diet

When eating out, select a meat, fish, or egg-based dish. Order extra veggies instead of carbs or starches and have cheese for dessert. Here are some specific tips for different types of restaurants:

  • Mexican: order any type of meat with extra cheese, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream.
  • Italian: order a meat-based dish with extra veggies and skip the pasta.
  • Fast food: order a burger without the bun and add extra cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Benefits of Ketogenic Diet

Health benefits of Ketogenic Diet | KreedOn
Image Source: superhitideas.com
  • Weight loss: The ketogenic diet can help with weight loss by promoting the body to burn fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. This can lead to a decrease in body fat and overall weight loss.
  • Improved blood sugar control: The ketogenic diet may control blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, which is very helpful for diabetes or insulin resistance sufferers.
  • Increased energy: A ketogenic diet can help in controlling blood sugar levels, leading to a continuous energy supply, hence increasing energy levels and mental focus.
  • Decreases inflammation: Reduces inflammation in the body, hence improving overall health and decreasing the risk of chronic diseases.
  • Increased mental focus: The ketogenic diet has neuroprotective effects and improves cognitive functions, memory, and focus.
  • Appetite control: The high fat and protein content in the ketogenic diet induces satiety and reduces cravings, which can be effective for weight loss and maintenance.
  • Improved cholesterol levels: Some studies indicate that the ketogenic diet helps to improve cholesterol by increasing the good HDL and lowering bad LDL.
  • Better athletic performance: The ketogenic diet has been shown to improve endurance and performance in athletes, as it enhances endurance and reduces fatigue by promoting the use of fat as an energy source.

Side Effects and How to Minimize Them

The Keto Diet Side Effects | KreedOn
Image Source: daccanomics.com

Although, in most healthy people, there are usually no dangers associated with the ketogenic diet itself; however, you may experience some mild side effects in the beginning as your body adjusts. These can include diarrhoea or constipation or sometimes vomiting which are usually known as “keto flu.” For this reason, during the first few weeks try a normal low-carb diet and add salt to all your meals plus take minerals if necessary while taking care not to starve yourself too much.

Conclusion

The ketogenic diet is a Low Carbohydrate High Fat (LCHF) way of eating that helps you lose weight while improving general well-being. By following the guidelines outlined in this guide, you can successfully incorporate the keto diet into your daily life and experience its numerous benefits.

Top Ten Best Protein Powders: Start the right 'Whey'- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Protein Powders: Start the Right ‘Whey’ Today

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a ketogenic diet? 

A ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carb eating plan meant to force the body into a state of ketosis, which is the burning of fats for energy.

What foods can you eat on a keto diet?

You can eat meats, fatty fish, eggs, butter, nuts, healthy oils, avocados, and low-carb vegetables.

What is ketosis?

Ketosis is a condition in which the body shifts to using fat as a principal source of energy, as opposed to carbohydrates, due to the production of ketones.

Is a keto diet safe?

A ketogenic diet is generally safe for most people if done correctly. However, individuals with specific health issues should seek advice from a healthcare professional before beginning this diet.

What can you drink on the keto diet?

Water, coffee, tea, and bone broth are some keto-friendly drinks. Avoid sugary beverages. 

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
Previous article
Top 10 Lowest Team Totals in T20 World Cup History: Beyond the Batting Blunders
Next article
CAN vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Canada vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Fitness Secrets & Tips

Daily Fiber Supplement Effects: What to Expect for Your Health

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Fiber supplements have been widely consumed in diets as they are important in enhancing digestive health and handling of...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

7 Stretches to Help You Conquer Shin Splints Once and For All

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Shin splints, or medial tibial stress syndrome, are a frequent complaint of athletes and individuals who participate in activities...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

Do ‘Cheat Days’ Pose a Threat to Your Fitness Journey? Understanding the Risks

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Muscle ‘cheat days’ have been used frequently in the fitness and healthy eating space. The idea is simple: you...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

Indoor Cycling or Outdoor Cycling: What’s Right for You?

Kanika Mahtoliya -
There is always an argument about the pros and cons of indoor cycling versus outdoor cycling. Therefore, to come...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

Build Your Dream Home Gym Without Breaking the Bank: Get Fit for Less

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Get started by creating a budget-friendly home gym for convenient workouts right at your own place. Building a home...
Fitness Secrets & Tips

Top 10 Fitness Myths You Shouldn’t Believe: Debunked

Kanika Mahtoliya -
When we start on a fitness journey, we come across many persistent myths and misconceptions that are misleading. Such...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019