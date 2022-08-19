The Fiercest Rivalry in Cricket is Back | India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 – When & Where to Watch Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022

- Advertisement -

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: The Men in Blue will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in their first group match of Asia Cup 2022 on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both India and Pakistan have declared their squad for the much-awaited high-voltage clash.

Currently, Team India is playing a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe and yesterday India defeated Zimbabwe to win the first match of the ODI by 10 wickets. On the other hand, Pakistan has been playing a 3-match ODI series against the Netherlands, where Pakistan is leading by 2-0. After these events, both teams will travel to the UAE for ASIA Cup matches.

India vs Pakistan Asia cup 2022: Date & Time

The Asia Cup 2022 game between India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Time: 06:00 pm Local Time, at 02;00 pm GMT, and 07:30 pm IST.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squads

India Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

Where to Watch Ind vs Pak Aisa cup 2022

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India.

Ind vs Pak Live Streaming app

OTT platform : Disney+ Hotstar

