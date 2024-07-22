The Explosive Rise of VR Sports and It’s Legal Minefield: Virtual Victories, Real Lawsuits

- Advertisement -

In the not-too-distant future an Olympic sprinter could conceivably set a new world record for the hundred yards without ever leaving her living room. A quarterback could practice his pass against virtual defenders of a dozen different teams and could run through a dozen different plays. VR is slowly making its way into sports and the opportunities are as limitless as are the risks – legal being one of them.

As the development of the technology of VR continuously progresses, it already has drastically changed how athletes prepare and perform. However, innovation has triggered numerous legal issues which have left the sports lawyers with sleepless nights. It is now high time to go deeper into the key area of interest, focusing on the problems of adequate protection of the ideas and objects belonging to the domain of OLR and the legal status of virtual contests.

Intellectual Property in the Virtual Training Ground

Through the article we seek to highlight on the issue of protecting the following forms of intellectual property, patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and industrial designs in the virtual training environment.

Suppose there is an actuality of a VR program, which gives the exact impression of the serve by Serena Williams or the foot work of Lionel Messi. Who owns the rights to these facial avatars of people’s identity online? This question lies in the theoretical development of the VR training programs which are at the center of the intellectual property disputes involving athletes.

Consider an example of the ‘‘VirtuaPro,’’ a made-up VR tennis training. Top players’ motion-capture data are used to generate opponents that are almost photorealistic. The company also strongly insists that once they have procured the motion data, they are free to do as they wish with it; The athletes, however, say that the playing styles belong to them as individuals carrying their own brand and should, therefore, be protected.

This is not imagination, mind you, it was a live experience. In 2020 too, a group of NFL players sued a major video game company and accused it of using their images without paying them for a VR training tool. The case was brought before the court but later resolved out of court and accepted to have put emphasis on the need for the provision of frequent guidelines in this area

Such challenges are forcing those sports organizations which have entered into contracts with entertainers to revise those contracts. The players’ associations such as the NBA provide new contractual conditions that detail the manner in which player data will be used in virtual environments. But as with any technology, with the advancement and development of the technology, so also comes legal changes and shift in practice.

Virtual Competitions: Hoax or Possibility?

That was about the real fight, let’s move to the virtual fight. Extraordinary opportune and first ever virtual Olympic series held in 2023 which consists of cycling, rowing, sailing and motorsports. While radically changing the notion of the event and opening up a new type of archive and record it also brought up legal questions regarding the events and their records.

Let use an example in cycling; Emma Chen, a virtual cyclist who completed the 4000m individual pursuit record in the Virtual Olympic Series. Her time surpassed the existing record up to the ‘real life’ rate by two seconds. In the case of this presentation, one has to ask; should this be recognized as a new world record? To this day, the Union Cyclist International (UCI) does not know the answer to this question.

In essence, virtual competitions can be said to raise legal issues pertaining to several fields of law. Some of the issues that may be raised include jurisdiction (which country’s laws are applicable to such a sport that is conducted through cyberspace?), issues to do with anti-doping (how can one be sure that there was no doping in a virtual environment?), and issues to do with contract law’s applicability in deciding sponsorship agreements for the virtual athletes?

Virtual reality is being incorporated in some sports. Real life examples include Formula E where virtual races have been part of the championship and the points scored from this category form part of the championship points. The practice of mixing the virtual and the physical forms of setup for competition is therefore expected to become more frequent; it, however, cannot be done without legal foresight.

The Road Ahead

From here, we are at the verge of this virtual revolution in sports and the ground realization is that the legal system must progress at dizzying speed to meet the challenge. It means that sports organizations, athletes, IT companies and legislators have to strive to build the legal framework that would guarantee rights, non-encroachment on fair play and competition, as well as to encourage the use of technologies

Some potential solutions being discussed include Possible measures being suggested including:

Conceiving a new form of protection pertaining to performances of virtual sports as an object of industrial property.

sports as an object of industrial property. Establishment of international bodies for virtual sports that seeks to set the standards of the game and records.

In order to explain what kind of highly developed anti-cheating measures would be employed for virtual competitions, one would have to introduce legal repercussions.

Proposing modifications to the actual types of contracts that would more appropriately protect the athlete’s personality rights and would enable the athletes to receive a fair recompense for using their persona in cyberspace.

Final Conclusion

Sport does not merely successfully revolutionize training and competition contexts, but sport and the athlete of the twenty-first century itself. Thus, the legal barriers will look quite comparable to any field threats against which one could think of solutions for their annihilation.

There are no more significant discrepancies between technologies, and the market becomes more equal each day, while we are still defining the rules of the industry. One thing’s for certain: Well, in relation to that, the future of sports law is going to be almost unquantifiable different because, and many people do not know this, but the regulation of sports has been affected by the development in technology.

