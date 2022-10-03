The Biggest LoL & CS:GO Transfers of All Time

- Advertisement -

The Most Expensive Transfers in eSports

The opening of the transfer window is a chance for ambitious eSports teams to strengthen their ranks by adding successful players. The current information on the most high-profile eSports transitions has been compiled in this article.

Top Transfers in esports – CS:GO

The CS:GO ecosystem doesn’t offer huge prize money, but that hasn’t stopped the shooter from creating a lucrative format for players and teams to interact with. Below we take a look at some of the most expensive transfers in CS:GO.

Bubzkji Moves on to Play for Astralis Talent

-- Advertisement --

Danish CS:GO eSports team Astralis Talent have brought on 22-year-old Lukas “Bubzkji” Andersen, who previously played for MAD Lions. Last year he played for a new team, but he gave it his all in every match.

It’s worth noting that Bubzkji’s output has dropped significantly when compared to his performances for the MAD Lions. Despite that, Astralis Talent are not going to put him up for sale. Lucas is a promising player who has yet to reach his best form.

Grim Joins Liquid

-- Advertisement --

When Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella revealed he wanted to try his hand at Valorant, the Liquid team decided to sign 20-year-old Michael “Grim” Vince. The departure from Triumph has allowed the North American to continue his illustrious career with one of the best teams in CS:GO.

Grim has already proven his worth to Liquid on numerous occasions, playing well in world championships. It seems that Michael’s transition to a new team was smooth, and that he is now ready to become a true eSports star.

Es3tag Signs a Contract with Cloud9

-- Advertisement --

Cloud9 are attempting to recapture their former glory through changes to their squad. One of the biggest contracts signed by the American team recently is with fragger Patrick “es3tag” Hansen. The purchase of the 26-year-old Danish cyber athlete cost the team $2,100,000.

es3tag only played for Astralis for four months before receiving an offer from the North Americans. He is considered one of the best players in CS:GO, although he has yet to show his mettle in his new squad.

Nivera Leaves Heretics for Vitality

The roster changes for Vitality continue. Another newcomer to the roster is Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, 19. His performances on Inferno and Dust 2 have contributed positively to the overall ranking of the French squad in the last 4 tournaments. Experts are predicting a promising career for Nabil and he has lived up to the expectations of his new squad so far.

-- Advertisement --

Cloud9 Bought out ALEX from Vitality

Alex “ALEX” McMeekin is the first player named to the Cloud9 squad for the CS:GO Colossus. The British cyber athlete was bought out by Vitality for a 3-year term for a whopping $1,650,000.

When Cloud9 failed to overcome the Flashpoint Season 2 group stage, there was a strategic disagreement within the team. CS:GO coach Alexander “kassad” Trifunovich and ALEX couldn’t find common ground, so the former decided to break contact with the team.

Top LOL Transfers in eSports

The transfer window in Europe’s top leagues is still open, but there have already been some big changes in the rosters of the League of Legends teams. We have compiled the top of the most high-profile transitions, many of which were unexpected not only for the fans, but also for the experts.

SWORDART to TSM

TSM is parting ways with Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chee one year before the end of his $6,000,000 contract. This comes after the team failed to overcome qualifying for the LoL World Championship in Iceland.

SwordArt’s move to North America and his performances for Suning took many by surprise, especially after TSM signed several other cybersports players to contracts. Will the team be able to recover and regain its former strength?

Chovy HLE1

Hanwha Life Esports’ failures in 2020 have forced the team to rethink their roster of players. They have decided to sign Chon ‘Chovy’ Ji Hoon. The Korean mid-laner won the title while playing for Griffin, and was also a silver medallist in the LCK 2020 Summer while playing for the DRX squad. But will Chovy, in tandem with Deft, be able to propel Hanwha Life Esports to the top positions in the rankings of the best LoL teams?

Rekkles G2

Martin “Rekkles” Larsson has been a part of Fnatic for the last 6 years. He has led his team to many Worlds playoffs and this year he has proven once again that he is worthy to be one of the best cyber athletes on the planet. He will now take on G2 Esports for one of the most important trophies of all time – the world title.

Khan DWG

DAMWON Gaming is one of the strongest teams in LoL, as evidenced by winning the World Championship and LCK 2020. But will their performances be as successful after the departure of star player Chang “Nuguri” Ha Gwon? His place is now taken by Kim “Khan” Dong Ha, formerly of Funplus Phoenix. Unfortunately, the Kingzone and SKT top lineman has failed to find his way in the LPL. But will his return to his home turf be a success?

Perkz C9

According to experts, Luka “Perkz” Perkovic’s move to North America was one of the biggest losses for the G2 Esports team. Many teams from different leagues wanted to sign him. But Perkz decided to settle on Cloud9, making one of the biggest transfers of the season.

The cyber athlete has been at the top of the EU LCS for the last 5 years and still continues to amaze his fans. Perkz is likely to be able to lead Cloud9 to resounding victories in the near future.

Where to Bet on eSports?

Betting on esports events is offered by almost all the well-known betting companies. But the widest selection of marquee bets on CS:GO and LoL can be found at Fairplay. The bookmaker covers the most interesting tournaments and championships.

For betting from your phone, the Fairplay app download is available on Android and iOS. The mobile software supports betting in all game modes, video streaming and real-time statistics.

Overall, Fairplay’s lineup can be described as strong. Up to 80 positions are available for the top competitions. Among them, there are a lot of bets on stats, total on fractions, exact score, points on cards and rounds.

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport