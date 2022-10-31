“The best T20 innings by an Indian ever,” Gautam Gambhir on Suryakumar Yadav’s performance in Ind vs SA | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir praised Suryakumar Yadav with the statement, ‘The best T20 innings by an Indian ever’, after his stellar performance against South Africa in the T20 World Cup tournament on Sunday in Perth.

#TeamIndia fought hard but it was South Africa who won the match. We will look to bounce back in our next game of the #T20WorldCup . 👍 👍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KBtNIk6J16 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Q6NGoZokuE — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2022

India lost the match against the South Africa, but Suryakumar Yadav earned praise for his remarkable score of 68 runs off 40 balls. After the dismissal of Rohit Shama, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul early, Suryakumar stayed calm and persistent to give his best innings.

Gambhir made his laudatory statement for Suryakumar Yadav during the mid-innings show for broadcaster Star Sports. Gambhir praised Suryakumar,

“I have not seen a better T20 innings than this, this is probably the best T20 innings by an Indian. The wickets had fallen, and on this pitch to do this is something.” -- Advertisement --

Gambhir further stated his reasons for commending Suryakumar,

“See, I have a reason behind it. The reason is that you don’t fiddle with someone’s form, just because you want someone else to get back in form. He was unbelievable in England when everyone struggled. He was brilliant in the West Indies as well. He’s 30 as well. He is not like 21, 22. He doesn’t have a lot of time on his hands. Make him bat at No.3, make the most of his form, and Virat Kohli, he has got so much experience, he can still come and bat at No.4, depending on the situation as well. I personally feel that Surya should be batting at No.3 from here on till the World Cup and see how the results is going to be.”

