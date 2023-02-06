Maloy Sengupta- The Bengali Coach from Mumbai gets a coaching offer in France

- Advertisement -

Introduction

Maloy Sengupta is India’s one of the most experienced football coaches. The 47-year-old coach who resided at a place named Baruipur in the South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, has made a breakthrough in his last 25-year coaching career. He has obtained an offer to train junior footballers at World’s one of the best clubs, Marseille in France. Sengupta has already received the appointment letter from the Marseille team and he is scheduled to go there in March this year.

Maloy Sengupta’s Coaching Experience

Maloy Sengupta was not that successful as a footballer. Playing as a goalkeeper, he represented some of the lowly-placed teams in the Kolkata football League such as YMCA, Greer FC, and Milanbithee FC. His playing career spanned around eight years and following encouragement from Mohun Bagan’s former goalkeeper Pratap Ghosh and also from Sujit Samaddar, he started coaching. After having coached a few junior teams in Kolkata such as Milan Bithee FC and Aryan FC, Sengupta’s first noticeable coaching assignment was Dhaka Wari FC of Bangladesh in 1999. Under Sengupta’s training, Dhaka Wari survived relegation and then he also joined another Bangladeshi club Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, owned by Sheikh Hasina, the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Returning from the country, Sengupta involved himself in youth development, guiding junior Bengal boys in an invitation competition. But at the same time, Sengupta was the chief coach of Madhya Pradesh for six years.

He said,

“That was the longest period I looked after all the age-group teams including the seniors in Madhya Pradesh. Then I was also appointed to the Maharashtra state team.”

As his experience was growing, Sengupta increased his coaching degree also. He has already acquired UEFA ‘A’ coaching degree in Ukraine.

Andheri Football Academy

Sengupta has already been running his non-residential coaching centers for the last 17 years. His Andheri Football Academy (AFA) in association with eight schools in Maharashtra already has four branches and more than 500 kids are practicing there in his training centers. The significant part is that many youngsters, practicing in this coaching project are from Mumbai’s elite and rich people.

Sengupta commented,

“I have been able to bring the youngsters into the game from the city’s elite community. The son of Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh and singer Arijit Singh’s son also practice under our guidance. Simultaneously, many kids and young boys, around 200 in number practice at AFA, and as they come from slum areas, we do not take any fees from them.”

According to Sengupta, AFA has tie-ups with academies in 12 countries including the renowned Zidane Football Academy in France. Sengupta added,

“After reaching Marseille, I will again take pieces of advice and suggestions on coaching from Zidane.”

A memory of Sir Alex Ferguson

Maloy Sengupta still remembers the sweetest memory of his coaching career. That is spending some minutes with the legendary former coach of Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sengupta said,

“I have met so many renowned coaches so far. Even I met a legendary coach like Jose Mourinho. But meeting and spending some time with Ferguson was special for me. I was coaching a junior team in England Luton FC. I was simply overwhelmed after getting some valuable pieces of advice from him on the game.”

Maloy Sengupta: The Ultimate Aim

Sengupta who also has opened a branch of his AFA in Sri Lanka wants to develop footballers who can one day represent the senior Indian side. He said,

“I have the only desire to develop my footballers so that they can don India shirts and bring glory to the country.”

