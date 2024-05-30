Thursday, May 30, 2024
Top 10 Fastest Knockouts in UFC History: Lightning-Fast Finishes

Top 10 Fastest Knockouts in UFC History: Lightning-Fast Finishes | KreedOn
USA Today
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
6 mins read
Updated:
The allure of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lies in its unpredictable nature. A single, well-placed strike can turn the tide of a fight in a split second. But for some fighters, that split second is all they need. This list explores the 10 fastest knockouts in UFC history, highlighting the lightning-fast reflexes, thunderous power, and sheer explosiveness that can bring an end to a fight before it even begins.

Top 10 Fastest Knockouts in UFC History

Sr. No UFC Match Knockout Duration
1 Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren 0.05 Seconds
2 Duane Ludwig vs Jonathon Goulet 0.06 Seconds
3 Todd Duffee vs Tim Hague 0.07 Seconds
4 Chan Sung Jung vs Mark Hominick 0.07 Seconds
5 Ryan Jimmo vs Anthony Perosh 0.07 Seconds
6 Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola 0.07 Seconds
7 James Irvin vs Houston Alexander 0.08 Seconds
8 Makwan Amirkhani vs Andy Ogle 0.08 Seconds
9 Leon Edwards vs Seth Baczynski 0.08 Seconds
10 Gray Maynard vs Joe Veres 0.09 Seconds

Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal def. Ben Askren at UFC - Fastest Knockouts | KreedOn
Image Source: USA Today

Event: UFC 239, Result: knockout via flying knee and punches, Length: 0:05 seconds

The amazing flying knee that Jorge Masvidal displayed in his 2019 fight against trash-talking Ben Askren is a knockout that requires no introduction. It’s commonly referred to as Masvidal’s year of redemption since he took a break to sort things out and returned with three straight victories, including this exciting KO. Play-by-play commentator Jon Anik blurted out, “One of the greatest knockouts we have ever seen,” after he and the crew were in shock. Although some have claimed that the referee’s tardiness prevented the knockout from happening a second sooner, it will be difficult to surpass. One of the reasons Masvidal is a superstar and has won numerous title fights is because of this fight.

Duane Ludwig vs Jonathon Goulet

Historic Finishes | UFC Fight Pass | KreedOn
Image Source: UFC

Event: UFC Fight Night 3, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:06 seconds

Reminiscent of the Edwards-Baczynski bout, Duane Ludwig quickly dispatched Jonathan Goulet with a clean countercross that required no further punches. Ludwig made an impression in his debut UFC match, much like a lot of other winners in this group of quick finishers. After this incredible victory, Ludwig left the UFC for four years, for whatever reason. Even though he had a difficult time getting back into the UFC, this knockout (KO) was the fastest in the organization’s history for over 13 years. Although the native of Denver was a fierce fighter, he is actually a methodical coach who has spent the majority of his career cornering TJ Dillashaw, the former UFC bantamweight champion.

Todd Duffee vs Tim Hague

Fastest Knockouts in History of UFC | KreedOn
Image Source: MMA Mania

Event: UFC 102, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:07 seconds

Similar to the Irvin-Alexander fight, Todd Duffee and Tim Hague were set up to see who could locate the target first like in a classic western. However, timing is crucial, and Duffee’s quick jab beat Hague’s clumsy hook. The sharp jab marked the start of the end. Duffee made sure the outcome was clear by jumping on Hague quickly and landing precise ground and pound punches.

Duffee’s UFC debut concluded spectacularly, indicating that he was prepared to make a significant impact in the heavyweight class. Even though Duffee had a 3-2 record when he left the UFC, his first victory will always stick in his memory. As the years went by, Duffee continued to battle through setbacks and injuries, but his bouts grew fewer and farther between.

Chan Sung Jung vs Mark Hominick

Chang Sung Knocks Out Mark Hominick | KreedOn
Image Source: mmaweekly.com

Event: UFC 140, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:07 seconds

The only fighter on this list to lose who really threw the first punch is Mark Hominick, who went on to challenge for the featherweight title. Chan Sung Jung, also known as the Korean Zombie, skillfully sidestepped his opponent’s looping attack and promptly counterpunched down the pipe to stop Hominick in his tracks. To end the fight, Zombie delivered a few ground and pound blows, but the majority of the work had already been completed. With three straight victories, including this one, Jung, a Korean fighter, qualified for a title match against Jose Aldo, one of the greatest 145-pound fighters in history.

Ryan Jimmo vs Anthony Perosh

Fastest Knockouts in UFC | KreedOn
Image Source: sportv.globo.com

Event: UFC 149, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:07 seconds

Anthony Perosh was knocked out by Ryan Jimmo in seven seconds after the opening blow. Jimmo strode forward after the polite glove touch, immediately asserting his position as cage general. Once Jimmo had located Perosh, he unleashed a forceful overhand right to take out his opponent. The astounding outcome naturally caused the Canadian audience to erupt. Jimmo went 2-4 in his fights after making his UFC debut, meaning his career in the UFC lasted less than three years.

Terrance McKinney vs Matt Frevola

Fastest Knockouts in UFC | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda

Event: UFC 263, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:07 seconds

Terrance McKinney, who was making his UFC debut against Matt Frevola, was another fighter attempting to make a name for themselves in the UFC. The fighters’ adrenaline is amplified when they are on a pay-per-view card, and McKinney capitalized on this anxiety by focusing in and hitting Frevola with a one-two combination. McKinney’s hammer fists erupted at the knockdown, ending the fight.

James Irvin vs Houston Alexander

Houston Alexander vs. James Irvin | KreedOn
Image Source: Bloody Elbow

Event: UFC Fight Night 13, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:08 seconds

The knockout of Houston Alexander by James Irvin set up a major match between the two-rising light-heavyweights. Although both fighters were renowned for their intimidating strength, a finish in less than ten seconds was completely unanticipated. It’s unbelievable that this fight might have ended sooner because both sides were using touching gloves to show respect for one another. Irvin used a superman punch that caught Alexander off guard, followed by powerful ground and pound until the referee intervened.

Makwan Amirkhani vs Andy Ogle

Makwan Amirkhani knocks out Andy Ogle in eight seconds at UFC | KreedOn
Image Source: MMA Fighting

Event: UFC on FOX 14, Result: knockout via flying knee and punches, Length: 0:08 seconds

Makwan Amirkhani’s eight years in the UFC have been filled with exciting bouts; his UFC debut, in which he easily destroyed opponent Andy Ogle, set the standard for his career. Amirkhani stopped Ogle’s forward momentum with a flying knee attack that flew across the cage. He then finished the show with an accurate uppercut and a barrage of punches.

Leon Edwards vs Seth Baczynski

Leon Edwards vs Seth Baczynski | KreedOn
Image Source: UFC

Event: UFC Fight Night 64, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:08 seconds

After losing a fight on a split decision in his UFC debut, Edwards made the decision not to let the judges decide the outcome of a match again, and he entered the match against Seth Baczynski with the intention of making an impression. Edwards began the fight on the back foot, making several rounds to his left. However, as soon as Baczynski got close, Edwards pawed with his right before unleashing a devastating left that knocked out his opponent and secured a historic knockout.

Gray Maynard vs Joe Veres

Maynard vs. Veres | KreedOn
Image Source: UFC

Event: UFC Fight Night 11, Result: knockout via punches, Length: 0:09 seconds

Through one of the quickest knockouts in UFC history, Gray Maynard used his matchup with Joe Veres to finally put the memory of his double-knockout no contest fight from his UFC debut behind him. Maynard has a history of displaying tremendous power right away, particularly in the lightweight division. Following a brief period of feeling out that resulted in multiple faints, Veres was knocked back into the fence by a lead left hook that Maynard unleashed on his jaw. Maynard’s historic victory launched him on one of the greatest winning runs in the history of the division and secured him a title shot against UFC champion Frankie Edgar in one of the greatest fights ever.

