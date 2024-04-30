Tuesday, April 30, 2024
'That was horrifying, these boys are like my own sons': Shah Rukh Khan on DC Captain Rishabh Pant's accident

Image Source: dnpindia.in
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) recently expressed profound emotions about cricketer Rishabh Pant’s remarkable return to the cricket field after surviving a severe car accident that kept him out of the game for over a year. Pant, India’s prominent wicketkeeper-batter, experienced a catastrophic accident in December 2022, causing concern throughout the country. Shah Rukh Khan conveyed his shock upon hearing about the crash and his worry for Pant’s safety. He noted the critical risks athletes face in such situations, emphasizing how injuries can significantly affect both their careers and personal lives.

Shah Rukh Khan on DC Captain Rishabh Pant’s accident

Pant’s exceptional performances in the IPL have drawn attention, with renowned Delhi coaches Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting endorsing him as a strong candidate for the upcoming T20 World Cup. With an impressive record of 385 runs in ten matches and outstanding work behind the wickets, Pant has established himself as a formidable figure in the cricketing world.

In an interview with Star Sports, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his thoughts with the kind of empathy you’d expect from a mentor who sees their protege facing difficult times.

