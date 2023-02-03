Friday, February 3, 2023
Thailand Open Super 300: Sai Praneeth enters quarterfinals | George & Ashmita bow out

Nidhi Singh
By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- Outlook India
In Thailand Open Super 300 badminton tournament, Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth defeated Korean qualifier Hyeok Jin Jeon in a rugged three-game contest to enter the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Praneeth outsmarted his Korean opponent by 24-22 7-21 22-20 in the men’s singles second-round match. In the last eight round, he will next face sixth seed Li Shi Feng of China.

Earlier in the day, Kiran George and Ashmita Chaliha gave a tough fight before going down in three games in the 2nd round of their respective matches in Thailand Open 2023. Odisha Open champion, George got defeated by third seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in men’s singles. While Ashmita lost to sixth-seeded Den Højmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark by 21-19 13-21 27-29 in a thrilling women’s singles round of 16 match.

In mixed doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar suffered a loss to Indonesia’s Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Marsheilla Gischa Islami by 19-21 16-21. N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor were unable to clear the second round and lost to sixth-seeded Chinese Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

