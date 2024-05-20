Thailand Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag Dominate Chinese Pair to Clinch Coveted Title

- Advertisement -

Satwik and Chirag from India secured the men’s doubles title at the 2024 Thailand Open Super 500 badminton tournament. The world No. 1 pair triumphed over China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi with a score of 21-15, 21-15. The Indian team, considered strong medal contenders for the Paris Olympics, won their first Super 500 title in Thailand back in 2019.

In 2024, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have emerged as a prominent force in the badminton world. They finished as finalists at the Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 tournaments but were resolute in their pursuit of global victory. They proved their determination by clinching the championship at the French Super 750 event.

Securing a win against the Chinese duo in the final match of the Thailand Open proved to be a challenging endeavor. Initially, the World No.1 pair was behind at 10-11 during the first game. However, they quickly regained the lead, going up 12-11 at the mid-game interval. From that point onward, the Indian duo maintained their momentum, steadily increasing their advantage to 21-15 by the conclusion of the opening set.

