Terrific start by Indian Junior women hockey team: Defeated Ireland 4-1

- Advertisement -

The Indian junior women’s hockey team started their campaign in Ireland U23 5 Nations Tournament with a dominating 4-1 score over hosts Ireland on Sunday, Uniphar Dublin.

The Indian team is in supremacy for the first time after the International Hockey Federation women’s junior World Cup South Africa 2021.

Vaishnavi Vitthal – India’s junior women’s hockey captain said,

“We are finally here to play at the Uniphar U23 5-Nations 2022 and we could not be happier. The weather here is great. We have had a few practice sessions to get adjusted to the conditions. We have played well during training, and now we’re hoping to replicate it in the upcoming matches.

India’s solid defense was strong as they averted many attacks. Annu’s strike went on to take the lead in the 12th minute of the game.

A fantastic start for the Women's team in the Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022!

Putting on a spectacular performance by defeating Ireland! India 4:1 Ireland#IndiaKaGame #HockeyIndia @Media_SAI @CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @sports_odisha pic.twitter.com/hYFYDuOYQB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 19, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Ireland started the second quarter on the front foot, and Mikayla scored the equalizer in the 19th minute. However, in the 25th minute, Deepika Soreng secured her first goal of the match which gave India the much-required lead.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

A fruitful start to the third quarter saw India creating various goalscoring opportunities. Monika Dipi Toppo’s 45th-minute strike put India ahead with two goals (3-1) at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, India’s zestful and energetic form penetrated Ireland’s defensive line with ease. In the 47th minute, VC Beauty scored the fourth goal for India. Ireland got many chances as well but they failed to convert them into goals and lost the game 1-4.

-- Advertisement --

At the end of the round-robin stage, the top two teams will directly qualify for the final while the third and fourth-placed teams will clash for a bronze medal match.

The final is scheduled to be held on June 26.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport