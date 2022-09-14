Tennis Premier League is back! All You Need to Know

- Advertisement -

The fourth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) is set to begin on December 7 and conclude on December 11, 2022. The awaited tournament will take place in Pune at the Balewadi Stadium.

Franchise in TPL

Eight franchises will take part to win the trophy: Bengaluru Spartans, Chennai Stallions, Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers, Mumbai Leon Army, Pune Jaguar, and Rajasthan tigers.

With the Tennis Premier League, Indian tennis stars will get the chance to rub shoulders with some of the finest players in the world. The organizers also plan to organize a talent scouting event in October in four cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gujarat. The eight teams will play on a league cum knock-out basis in a different scoring format. Each tie will have women’s singles, men’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles. Each team will be given one wild card entry from these talent scouting events.

Matthew Ebden, new 2022 Wimbledon men’s doubles champion has been appointed as international spokesperson for season 4 Tennis Premier League

Matthew Ebden, an Australian professional tennis player said:

‘’It has been a standout year of my career, and at this time, I am delighted to be joining the TPL family to help extend this riveting form and grow its awareness internationally’’,

‘’I have always had a special connection with India and shared great relations with Indian tennis players on tour. I have a huge appreciation for the passion Indians have for tennis. I have fond memories of Pune’’,

Indian legend Leander Paes, the owner of Mumbai Leon Army and was Ebden’s doubles partner on the tour in 2020, expressed his happiness and said

"I am pumped up to hear this news. I am excited about the talent that is coming to the league this season, which will probably make this the most competitive edition. I am elated that Tennis Premier League is organizing a scouting event to give back to the community and find hidden gems at the grass-root level,"

Sony Sports to broadcast Tennis Premier League

The fanbase of tennis in India will have an opportunity to witness international tennis stars live in action on SONY TEN 2 television channel and live streaming available on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

Leander Paes also expressed his elation on Sony Pictures Sports Network as the official broadcast partner for the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League, as he said,

“It is great to see that one of the most recognizable networks from all over the globe is going to be the official broadcast partner for the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League. The reach that Sony Sports Network will offer the league will boost the rising popularity of India’s premier tennis tournament as well as tennis as a sport in the Indian subcontinent. I am sure the Tennis Premier League’s reach will grow substantially this season, especially now that it’s going to be very accessible to every tennis fan across the nation because of this partnership.”

