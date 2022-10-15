Saturday, October 15, 2022
Tendulkar, Gavaskar & others lose voting rights in MCA election

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Tendulkar, Gavaskar and others lose voting rights in MCA election
Image Source: MCA
God of CricketSachin Tendulkar along with other legendary players like Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Jaffer, Vinod Kambli, Avishkar Salvi, and Paras Mhambrey lose voting rights in the upcoming election of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to be held on October 18. The veteran players didn’t give in their voter’s identity card and register before the election.

The contesting candidate for MCA president’s post, Sandip Patil’s request has also been turned down for allowing e-voting for the MCA election. Meanwhile, Amol Kale, a sitting vice-president of MCA is the opposing candidate to stand against Patil.

Shelar tells the reporters,

“As I had filed for my nomination for the BCCI’s treasurer post, I have today withdrawn my name as a candidate for MCA’s president post. Our candidate will be Amol Kale, we had a discussion with Sharad Pawar and Kale’s nomination as president of MCA is already there. So he will be contesting a post from our group.” 

Sneha Ghosh
