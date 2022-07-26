Telugu Yoddhas Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Telugu Yoddha’s | Players List

- Advertisement -

Telugu Yoddhas franchise is owned by GMR Sports. The team will be seen in action with 6 different teams fighting for the title in the inaugural season of the Ultimate Kho Kho League. The first season of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 League will be held at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, from 14th August to 4th September 2022.

This 21-day league is the collaboration between the Kho Kho Federation of India and the chairman of Dabur India, Amit Burman.

Over 21 days, a total of 34 Kho Kho matches will be played. They are divided into four categories, A, B, C, and D by their performances in international matches, and the recent National Championships.

Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO of GMR Sports which owns Telugu Yoddhas, said,

“Being the first season, we have relied on the coach’s input and who have gone ahead and suggested names. We have taken a lot of players from the senior category, A and B, and have blended them with a lot of younger players in C and D. We hope that with the experience and the youth which gives the bigger speed, we will be able to do well in the first season.”

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 | Telugu Yoddhas Squad

Pratik Waikar, Rohan Shingade, Sudarshan, Arun S A, Arun Gunki, Deepak Madhav, Avdhut Patil, Prajwal KH, Prajval KH, Adarsh Mohite, Prasad Radye, Subramani Y, Anukul Sarkar, Gavara Venkatesh, Sadanand Meitei, P Hemachandran, Dhruv, Chanish C, Aditya Das, Rokeson Singh, Pitu Reddy and Bojjam Ranjith

Meet the ⭐️s of @TeluguYoddhas who are ready to light up the inaugural @ultimatekhokho 🔥 What do you make of the team combination? 😇 The action starts from 1️⃣4️⃣th August, 2022 🗓️ #UltimateKhoKho #AbKhoHoga #GMRSports #GMRGroup pic.twitter.com/7s4jJB5Ezi

— Telugu Yoddhas (@TeluguYoddhas) July 24, 2022

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022- Telugu Yoddhas Logo

The logo sets an explicit message for their competitors. The logo represents India’s greatest mythological warrior with his bow and arrow, pointing at the twin peaks in a conflux of blue, gold, and red colors.

The gold color in the logo is regarded as propitious in the southern part of India. The gold color depicts purity and prosperity while the arrow shows accuracy and speed in the logo.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Sujoy Ganguly, Marketing Head, GMR Sports, said,

“When the opportunity came our way of owning a team in the Ultimate Kho Kho League that represents the Telugu-speaking region, we did not think twice to go ahead with the proposition. It gives me immense pride to now showcase the new brand identity of our franchise, Telugu Yoddhas which will compete in the upcoming inaugural season of the Ultimate Kho-Kho League. We are looking forward to a great season of the Yoddhas ahead in the first UKK League.”

Telugu Yoddhas Social Media

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport