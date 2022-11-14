Analyzing Telugu Titans Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

- Advertisement -

Telugu Titans is a Kabaddi team that plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. It is owned by Mr. Srinivas Sreeramaneni of Vaya Group, Goutham Reddy of NED Group, and Mr. Mahesh Kolli of Greenko Group. The Titans reached the playoffs twice but failed to win the trophy. They play their home matches at the G. M. C. Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vishakapatnam.

Telugu Titans Team Over the Years | Pro Kabaddi League

Season Position Season 1 Fifth Season 2 Third Season 3 Fifth Season 4 Second in Group Stages Season 5 Fifth (Zone B) Season 6 Fifth (Zone B) Season 7 Eleventh Season 8 Twelveth

Telugu Titans Team: Season 1

The team had a decent first season, but they could not qualify for the playoffs. They missed the playoffs berth by a margin of 2 points.

Telugu Titans Team: Season 2

The Telugu Titans had an excellent season 2 of the PKL. Telugu finished second in the group stages but eventually lost the semifinals against the Bengaluru Bulls by a narrow margin of a single point. They eventually beat Patna Pirates and grabbed third place.

Telugu Titans Team: Season 3

After an impressive 2nd season of PKL, the Telugu Titans had another season of failure. The team finished fifth in the points table and could not qualify for the playoffs.

Telugu Titans Team: Season 4

The team finished 2nd in the points table and qualified for the semifinals. They lost their semifinals against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and got knocked out of the tournament.

Telugu Titans Team: Season 5

Telugu Titans had a very poor season in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The team finished fifth in Zone B and did not qualify for the knockouts of the tournament.

Season 6

Just like the previous season, the Telugu Titans had a similar 6th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The team finished fifth in the group stages and had a disappointing season.

Season 7

The Telugu Titans team could not bounce back after the last season and finished second last in the points table. Telugu could win only 6 out of their 22 matches.

Season 8

The Telugu Titans team had the worst season in their PKL career. They finished 12th in the points table. The Titans could not produce consistent performances, and they only won 1 match in the entire tournament.

Season 9

In season 9 of PKL, the Telugu Titans team is facing the threat of an early exit in the tournament. They currently stand at the 12th position (as of 14th November 2022). As of now they won only one match this season and lost 12 matches.

Telugu Titans Squad 2022

Raiders

Monu Goyat

Siddharth Sirish Desai

Rajnish

Ankit Beniwal

Abhishek Singh

Aman Kadian

Vinay Redhu

Defenders

Vishal Bhardwaj

Ravinder Pahal

Parvesh Bhainswal

Surjeet Singh

Prince

Palla Ramakrishna

Muhammed Shihas S

Vinay Kumar

Nitin

Adarsh T

Mohit

Mohit Pahal

All-Rounders

Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari

K Hanumanthu

Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Ravinder

Telugu Titans signed defender Manjeet Chillar as the assistant coach for the ninth season of the PKL. The team has had very poor performances this season and is on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament. They need to display consistent performances to compete with the top teams.

