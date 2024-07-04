Thursday, July 4, 2024
Teams with Most ICC Trophies in Senior Men's Cricket: A Winning Tradition

Image Source: Khel Now
By Kanika Mahtoliya
Cricket has seen many ICC organized international tournaments over the years. From the first Cricket World Cup in 1975, to the latest ICC events, many teams have emerged as champions, and gained several ICC trophies. In this article, we are going to rank these teams according to their victories in these prestigious tournaments.

Teams with Most ICC Trophies in Senior Men’s Cricket

Sr. no  Team Trophies
1 Australia  10
2 India  6
3 West Indies  5
4 Pakistan 3
5 England  3
6 Sri Lanka  3
7 New Zealand  2
8 South Africa  1

Australia – 10 ICC Trophies

Image Source: Dawn

Australia has been highly successful in the ICC tournaments and has won an astonishing 10 titles across different formats. Their dominance is incomparable, having been crowned six times as winners of the ODI World Cup (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, 2023) with the leadership of Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting (twice), Michael Clarke and Pat Cummins.

Two victories at the Champions Trophy in 2006 and again in 2009 were also guided by Ponting. It was under Aaron Finch that Australia conquered their first ever ICC T20 World Cup in 2021. In addition to this feat achievement, they became the first ever winners of the World Test Championship in 2023 under Pat Cummins’ captaincy making them the only team to win an ICC title across all formats.

Swift Showdowns: Top 10 Shortest Test Cricket Matches by Balls Bowled | KreedOnAlso Read | Swift Showdowns: Top 10 Shortest Test Cricket Matches by Balls Bowled

India – 6 ICC Trophies

Image Source – India Today

India is second on that list having claimed a total of six major ICC trophies so far. Two ODI World Cups (1983 and 2011), two T20 World Cups (2007 and 2024) and two Champions Trophy wins (2002 & 2013) are the ICC trophies won by India. Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma have all led India to glory in these prestigious events, with Dhoni being the only international captain to win the three different ICC titles.

West Indies – 5 ICC Trophies

West Indies How Many World Cup Win
Image Source – ghbc

West Indies are the third most successful team with 5 ICC trophies in their kit bag. They were the pioneers, winning the first two editions of the ODI World Cup in 1975 and 1979 under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd. Their third World Champion title came in the Champions Trophy in 2004 where Brain Lara led his side to victory. In T20I’s West Indies have been equally impressive having won ICC WT20 tournament twice in 2012 and also in 2016 under Darren Sammy.

Pakistan – 3 ICC Trophies

Image Source – Cricket.com

Pakistan has won three ICC titles, a testament to their consistency at the highest level. These include the 1992 ODI World Cup, 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy. The 1992 World Cup win under Imran Khan remains one of the most iconic moments in Pakistan’s cricket history.

In addition to this Younis Khan captained them to victory in the 2009 T20 World Cup thereby solidifying their position as a major force in the shortest format. The 2017 Champions Trophy victory, under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed, was a testament to Pakistan’s ability to rise to the occasion and deliver when it mattered the most.

England – 3 ICC Trophies

Image Source: ICC

England have clinched 3 titles of the ICC. As they won the 2010 and 2022 T20 World Cups and the 2019 ODI World Cup, proving their mettle in the major tournaments. The ODI World Cup win in 2019 was a turning point for English cricket under Eoin Morgan, it ended years of long-waiting for a World Cup trophy (in the fifty-over format). The victories at the T20 World Cups of 2010 and 2022 confirmed that England is a power to be reckoned with in this shortest form.

Cover Drive Delights: Ranking the Current Top 5 Cricketers with Impeccable Strokeplay | KreedOnAlso Read | Cover Drive Delights: Ranking the Current Top 5 Cricketers with Impeccable Strokeplay

Sri Lanka – 3 ICC Trophies

Image Source – Reddit

In this period of time from the mid-1990s to 2015 Sri Lanka achieved a golden age with successes in three more ICC trophies. The said showpiece triumphs were, ICC Cricket World Cup (shared with India in 2002) as well as ICC T20 World Cup (won by Lasith Malinga’s men). The win at Arjuna Ranatunga’s leadership during the 1996 world cup marked a new beginning in Sri Lanka cricket.

Their Champions Trophy triumph where they shared it with India (2002) while Lasith Malinga skippered his team to victory at T20 format global event (2014), these achievements only cemented Sri Lanka as an undeniable force when it comes to limited-over cricket.

New Zealand – 2 ICC Trophies

Image Source – NDTV

New Zealand has won two ICC trophies that include the Champions Trophy of 2000 and the first World Test Championship in 2021. They have been consistent performers but more often than not, they have stumbled at the last hurdle, a fact that raises the value of their wins even higher. New Zealand, led by Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori and Kane Williamson among others, has always been a hard nut to crack for their opponents who are often surprised by their resilience.

It was an epochal moment in New Zealand cricket for winning the 2021 World Test Championship against India. That victory did not just signify that New Zealand had become one of the best teams in test cricket; it also showed that they can perform on big occasions.

South Africa – 1 ICC Trophy

Image Source: Cricket Dawn

South Africa is one of today’s strongest cricketing teams but has only one ICC trophy to its name; that is, the 1998 Champions Trophy (then known as the ICC Knockout Trophy). They defeated West Indies by four wickets in the final with Jacques Kallis being named Player of the Tournament. For their second ICC title they missed out on beating India whom they lost to in the finals of the T20 World cup held in 2024.

Conclusion

The competitiveness of these teams at ICC events shows how stiff international cricket can be. Although Australia and India have dominated other sides, the West Indies, Pakistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have registered significant performances resulting in important wins and trophies. The future still holds more exciting rivalries between each other as these teams strive for superiority over each other within world cricket context.

Top 10 Best Cricket Hanging Balls | Master Your Batting Technique - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Hanging Balls | Master Your Batting Technique

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which team has won the most ICC Trophies in senior men’s cricket?

Australia has won the most ICC Trophies in senior men’s cricket. (10)

How many ICC Trophies have India won?

India has won a total of 6 ICC Trophies which consists of 2 ODI World Cup, 2 T20 World Cup and 2 Champions Trophy.

In which year South Africa won an ICC Trophy?

South Africa won their only ICC Trophy (Champions Trophy) in the year 1998.

Which team has won the most number of ODI World Cup?

Australia has won the most number of ODI World Cup. (3)

Which Indian captains have led India to win the ICC Trophies?

Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the Indian captains who led India to win the ICC trophies.

