Team India’s Multiformat Mastery Reshapes ICC Rankings After Defeating England

Team India ascended to the highest position in the ICC Test rankings, surpassing Australia, after securing a 4-1 victory over England in the five-match Test series. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team showcased a remarkable turnaround, rebounding from an initial series loss in Hyderabad, despite establishing a substantial 190-run lead in the first innings. Following the setback in the opening match, Indian Cricket Team triumphed in the subsequent four encounters held in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala, dealing England their inaugural series defeat under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and the guidance of head coach Brendon McCullum.

No. 1 in the ICC Test rankings

No. 1 on the World Test Championship table 🇮🇳 on top after beating England 4-1 👏 pic.twitter.com/2R246RCtnu — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 11, 2024

After a significant victory, India has once again secured the leading position in the Test rankings, accumulating 122 rating points. Meanwhile, Australia has descended to the second spot with 117 ratings, and England currently occupies the third position with 111 ratings. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian Cricket Team is set to maintain their top-ranking status, regardless of the outcome of the ongoing second Test between New Zealand and Australia.

They occupied the leading position in all three formats from September 2023 to January 2024 but dropped to the second position in Test rankings after a drawn 1-1 series in South Africa. Currently, India is at the forefront of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table for the current cycle (2023-25), boasting six victories in nine matches and a points percentage of 68.51%.

