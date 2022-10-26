Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Team India upset over cold food & sandwiches | #T20WC #TeamIndia- KreedOn Banter

By Sneha Ghosh
Image Source: BCCI
Team India was upset over the cold food served after the practice sessions on Tuesday, they chose to eat the meals provided by the hotel instead. The post-practice menu included custom sandwiches along with fruits and falafel, which wasn’t appealing enough and upset Indian cricketers.

A BCCI official told PTI seeking anonymity,

“It’s not like any boycott… Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel,”

“The problem is that the ICC isn’t providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering, and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries,”

The official added,

“You can’t just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato, and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment.”

Team India will have its next face-off against the Netherlands in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sneha Ghosh
