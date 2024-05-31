Team India Unhappy with ‘Average’ T20 World Cup Training Facilities: Report

- Advertisement -

The Indian cricket team, currently preparing in New York for the upcoming T20 World Cup, has expressed dissatisfaction with the ‘average’ training facilities at Cantiague Park, according to a report by News18 on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and his squad began their training on Wednesday, but it appears that both the players and head coach Rahul Dravid are unhappy with the practice conditions in the US.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, set to host India’s warm-up game and three group matches in T20 World Cup, apparently lacks training facilities. Consequently, the Indian team has been assigned Cantiague Park as an alternative training venue. Additionally, the team has expressed dissatisfaction with the food arrangements at the stadium, prompting concerns.

3 hours practice session 🥵

Getting used to conditions ✔️

Preps on point 🤜🏻🤛🏻 As #TeamIndia gears up for the 'Ultimate Prize', catch an exclusive sneak peek and thrilling highlights from their intense practice session! 📺 | Don't miss #BANvIND warm-up match | SAT 1 JUN, 6 PM on… pic.twitter.com/zY6hBIev30 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 30, 2024

The report also mentioned that when contacted for a response, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that they had not received any such concerns or complaints from the Indian team.

📍 New York Bright weather ☀️, good vibes 🤗 and some foot volley ⚽️ Soham Desai, Strength & Conditioning Coach gives a glimpse of #TeamIndia's light running session 👌👌#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/QXWldwL3qu — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) previously selected Cantiague Park as the official training venue for the teams. This facility is also located at a considerable distance from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, where the matches are slated to take place. India’s sole warm-up match against Bangladesh is scheduled for June 1.

