Team India T20 WC Squad Released: Know Who Could Be The Trump Card

The Board of Control for Cricket in India finally announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The tournament is scheduled in UAE and Oman from 17th Oct. 2021.

BCCI has announced its 15 member squad. There are 3 reserves named as well owing to the COVID pandemic. The squad includes 6 batsmen, 3 all-rounders, 3 spinners, and 3 pacers. Squad has 2 Wicket Keepers and 1 backup wicketkeeper as well.

The squad looks promising for the upcoming T20WC. Though it has a few shocking and surprising picks.

Complete Team India T20 WC Squad

Batsmen: Ishan Kishan(WK), KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav & Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya & Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin & Varun Chakravarthy

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahat

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Head Coach: Ravi Shastri, Mentor: MS Dhoni

Complete analysis of Team India’s Squad

Openers: Ishan Kishan | KL Rahul | Rohit Sharma

India has gone with the duo of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as their 1st choice openers. Ishan Kishan has been called on as a support arm. The youngster has been called up after an impressive IPL 2020 season.

The biggest upset in this category is the exclusion of veteran Shikhar Dhawan. The Talisman just captained the side in the recently concluded Sri Lanka Tour. He has been one of the best openers in the IPL. The omission is quite surprising.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli | Rishab Pant | Suryakumar Yadav

Captain and maestro Virat Kohli is leading this category. First-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has fixed his place. And the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav is also in contention for Playing XI.

An Omission from this category is Shreyas Iyer. He has been a regular pick in the limited-overs format. But given the lack of match fitness and injury. He has been placed in the reserves.

All Rounders: Hardik Pandya | Ravindra Jadeja | Axar Patel

The all Rounder category has a surprise pick in Axar Patel. While Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have nailed all-rounders. Washington Sundar’s injury paved the way for Axar Patel’s inclusion in the squad.

Spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin | Rahul Chahar | Varun Chakravarthy

Ashwin has made a comeback. He last played a T20I more than 4 years ago. An off-spinner necessity due to Washington Sundar’s injury. Rahul Chahar had an impressive stinct for India and Mumbai Indians. But the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal is shocking. He has quite far been one of the best spinners since 2018. The exclusion is surprising as he has been a regular for the team. But the inclusion of Varun Chakravarty can turn out to be a wildcard. He has been performing well in the IPL. And has the potential to be in the starting XI.

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah | Mohammed Shami | Bhuvneshwar Kumar

This category is spot on as expected. The experienced trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can wreak havoc if the pitch suits pace bowling. They look to be nailed in the starting XI.

Additionally, Reserves Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar provide an added boost. Both have been in form in T20 format. And are pretty good as lower-order batsmen. In the case of an extra pacer, one of them should make the cut.

Overall the squad has deep potential and can go all the way. A good mixture of experience and youth. Besides the surprising exclusions. The squad will be hoping to replicate 2007 winning success. With the inclusion of a Mentor MS Dhoni and coach Ravi Shastri.

