Team India Schedule Till World Cup 2023 | Complete List of Upcoming Matches

Team India displayed phenomenal performances throughout the Super 12 matches by topping Group 2 in T20 World Cup 2022. However, the Men in Blue couldn’t give their best in the semi-finals against England and lost the chance to play in the finals. After being knocked out of the T20 world cup, Team India faced a lot of criticism and even fans questioned Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Now the focus shifts to the 2023 world cup and the world test championship, so let’s take a look at team India’s upcoming matches & schedule till the 2023 world cup.
The team management has decided to rest senior players like Rohit Sharma for the New Zealand series which will start on the 18th of November. Hardik Pandya will be leading the side in T20I, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead in the ODI series against New Zealand.
Following the tour of New Zealand, India will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests Series.
Indian Cricket Team Schedule till World Cup 2023
|Against
|Time Frame
|Home/Away
|Number of games
|NZ
|November 2022
|Away
|3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
|BAN
|December 2022
|Away
|3 ODIs and 2 Tests
|NZ
|January- February 2023
|Home
|3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
|AUS
|February- March 2023
|Home
|4 Tests and 3 ODIs
|IPL
|March- May 2023
|Home
|74 matches
|WTC Final
|June 2023
|Away (England)
|1 match
|WI
|July- August 2023
|Away
|2 Tests. 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
|Asia cup
|September 2023
|Away
|5 ODIs (Approx)
|AUS
|September 2023
|Home
|3 ODIs
|ODI World cup
|October – November 2023
|Home
|Yet to be announced
India Squad for Test, ODI & T20I against NZ & BAN
Test squad for Bangladesh series: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
ODI squad for Bangladesh series: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal
ODI squad for the New Zealand series: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.
T20I squad for the New Zealand series: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
