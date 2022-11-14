Monday, November 14, 2022
Team India Schedule Till World Cup 2023 | Complete List of Upcoming Matches

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Image Source- The Quint
Image Source- The Quint
Team India displayed phenomenal performances throughout the Super 12 matches by topping Group 2 in T20 World Cup 2022. However, the Men in Blue couldn’t give their best in the semi-finals against England and lost the chance to play in the finals. After being knocked out of the T20 world cup, Team India faced a lot of criticism and even fans questioned Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Now the focus shifts to the 2023 world cup and the world test championship, so let’s take a look at team India’s upcoming matches & schedule till the 2023 world cup.

The team management has decided to rest senior players like Rohit Sharma for the New Zealand series which will start on the 18th of November. Hardik Pandya will be leading the side in T20I, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Following the tour of New Zealand, India will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and two Tests Series.

Indian Cricket Team Schedule till World Cup 2023

AgainstTime FrameHome/AwayNumber of games
NZNovember 2022Away3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
BANDecember 2022Away3 ODIs and 2 Tests
NZJanuary- February 2023Home3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
AUSFebruary- March 2023Home4 Tests and 3 ODIs
IPLMarch- May 2023Home74 matches
WTC FinalJune 2023Away (England)1 match
WIJuly- August 2023Away2 Tests. 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
Asia cupSeptember 2023Away5 ODIs (Approx)
AUSSeptember 2023Home3 ODIs
ODI World cupOctober – November 2023HomeYet to be announced

India Squad for Test, ODI & T20I against NZ & BAN

Test squad for Bangladesh series: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

ODI squad for Bangladesh series: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

ODI squad for the New Zealand series: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

T20I squad for the New Zealand series: Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Cricket vs Bollywood | Name, Fame & Game

Nidhi Singh
