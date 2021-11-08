Why Did Team India Lost in the ICC T20 WC? Know the 6 Unfortunate Events

-- Advertisement --

While many were criticising the IPL for the disappointing performance of the men in blue, others were questioning the intent of the Indian team. At the end, the question arises: what went wrong for Team India in this tournament?

Team India entered the tournament with a boom and they were the hot favourites across the world. The fate and future of the Indian Team was solely dependent on the other teams after its big loss to rivals Pakistan & New Zealand. India’s dream of making it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup was at last shattered as New Zealand achieved victory against Afghanistan yesterday.

India thrashed Afghanistan and Scotland but it was all too late and now the team India finds itself out of the tournament even before their final game against Namibia on Monday. The performance of the men in blue was derailed after the loss against Pakistan and New Zealand.

-- Advertisement --

According to AFP sport, five things that didn’t work for India’s Campaign are mentioned below

The unfortunate toss

Toss plays a crucial role in deciding the fate of the tournament and the team. There is a myth that the teams that have won the toss went on to win the match on almost every occasion. With regards to the game of the T20 World Cup, it was very important for team India to win the toss and the bad luck with the toss turned the tournament upside down for team India. It was also being blamed that it was due to captain Virat Kohli’s back-to-back bad luck with the toss they had to bat first. India’s bowling coach said, “The toss gives a very undue advantage”

The Consequences of the toss

The famous Indian batting duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma became a victim of early attack against the quality batting of Pakistan and then the New Zealand quicks.

India suffered a top-order failure and easily slid to losses- by 10 wickets and 8 wickets respectively due to their invitation to bat first in both the matches.

Less wickets or dew on the field? Which one to blame

It seems that it was really unfortunate for the Indian bowlers to get just two wickets during the first two matches with Jasprit Bumrah striking twice in what seemed an easy chase for the Kiwis.

Besides the wickets, dew in all the evening matches in Dubai played a big role in determining the performance of the players but going wicketless against Pakistan tapered the confidence of team India.

Arun said “There’s no excuses. We should have done better. We should have batted better. And also in the first match we had a chance to defend our total. But we looked a little low par.”

Was the team exhausted?

The men in blue have been on a tour since May. They are playing continuously for more than 6 months in a row. After playing the WTC finals, team India played 4 hectic Test matches against England. Followed by IPL and then the World Cup.

The Team India regrouped in the United Arab Emirates just two days after the Indian Premier League that ended on 15 October in Dubai.

The tournament of T20 World Cup backfired as the team was fatigued due to their recurrent matches. Their bio-bubble finally took a toll on the side.

After the loss to New Zealand, Bumrah said “ sometimes you need a break” and coach Arun also said that a short break between the IPL and World Cup would have been good for the fast bowlers. “Definitely being on the road for six months is a huge ask… And I think that takes a huge toll” Arun added.

The social media was flooded with hostile posts and hashtags to ban IPL.

The reuniting of former captains

India made a huge move by bringing in the former captain MS Dhoni as a mentor for the team. His presence enlightens the team with his experience. The move was initiated by Kohli and the fans lapped it up after Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to the fourth IPL title in Dubai.

Dhoni had also led India to the T20 World Cup Title in the 2007 inaugural edition and then the 50-over prize in 2011.

The mentorship of Dhoni created chaos and controversy as the former batsman Gautam Gambhir wanted explanations on the role of Dhoni sitting alongside Ravi Shastri.

Captain Kohli’s unforeseen announcement

The announcement of captain Virat Kohli shook not only the team but people across the country. He announced that the T20 World cup would be his last as captain in the shortest format. King Kohli took over the leadership duties across formats from Dhoni in 2017. He has been one of the most astonishing captains in the history.

Gambhir said the timing of the announcement could make the team emotional and unsettled.

Thereby, the former captain will surely leave the T20 captaincy stage without a crown.

For more content on Indian sports & infrastructure stay tuned with KreedOn.