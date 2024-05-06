Team India’s ‘leaked’ T20 World Cup jersey sparks massive social media frenzy

- Advertisement -

As the T20 World Cup approaches next month, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating an action-packed event. This year, the tournament is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States. The BCCI has released India’s 15-member squad for the competition, and the selection has sparked some intrigue. In the meantime, fans are also curious about India’s new jersey for the T20 World Cup.

Adidas, the official kit sponsor for the BCCI, designs different uniforms for ODIs and T20Is. The ODI jersey has a collared design featuring tiger stripes, while the T20I jersey incorporates elements of the Ashoka Chakra, a symbol from the Indian flag. Both jerseys have distinctive shoulder stripes.

Team India jersey for T20 World Cup 2024#PBKSvCSK #T20WorldCup24 pic.twitter.com/EokA9AHYTF — TATA IPL 2024 Commentary #IPL2024 (@TATAIPL2024Club) May 5, 2024

Recently, an image that is believed to be India’s new jersey for the upcoming tournament circulated on social media. The design in the image features a v-shaped neckline with tri-colour stripes, accompanied by saffron-coloured Adidas stripes on the sleeves.

If this truly is the jersey, it would be a major misstep for BCCI and Adidas, as jersey reveals are typically wrapped in anticipation and suspense.

Rohit Sharma is set to captain the Indian team in the upcoming ICC tournament, and Rishabh Pant is poised to make his international comeback. The Delhi Capitals’ leader joins the 15-player roster after over a year away from cricket following a serious car crash. Sanju Samson is the other wicketkeeper-batter in the squad, while KL Rahul has been left out.

