Team India Continues Its Brilliance at the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2021

India finished top of their Pool in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. After an eventful opening day, India continued their success on the checkerboard.

India faced Hungary, Moldova, and Slovenia in the final Pool Games. And advanced to the quarterfinals.

India v Hungary

India defeated close rival Hungary 4-2 convincingly. Victories came from skipper Vishwanathan Anand, K Humpy, and N Sarin, D Harika, and R Vaishali settled for draws. They secured 2 crucial points in the Pool match.

India v Moldova

In the next Round, India brushed past Moldova 5-1. India chose to rest leader Vishwanathan Anand.

Harika and Humpy finished the job with ease. V Gujrati, T Sachdev, and B Kulkarni also won their matches. Youngster R Praggnandhaa also posted a win. While B Adhiban and B Savitha Shri drew their encounters.

With this win, India secured qualification to the next round.

India v Slovenia

The Slovenians proved to be a tough test for India. India tied 3-3 with Slovenia in the final Pool encounter.

Only V Gujrati and R Praggnandhaa recorded victories. Harikrishna used his experience to tie his match. It ensured India maintain its unbeaten form.

Road Ahead

India finished with 7 wins and 2 draws. And topped the Pool with 16 points. 1 ahead of Hungary.

The top 2 teams from each pool qualify for the quarterfinals.

India will clash against Ukraine in the quarterfinals on September 13th.

