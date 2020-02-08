Saturday, February 8, 2020
Home News Tata Open Maharashtra: Vesely, Berankis storm into singles' semi-finals

Tata Open Maharashtra: Vesely, Berankis storm into singles’ semi-finals

mmBy KreedOn Network
Published On:
Maharashtra Open 2020
Credits: Maharashtra Open

Highlights

  • Jiri Vesely stormed into the singles semi-finals at the third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra with a sensational three-set victory against Ilya Ivashka.
  • India’s only hope Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja will face third-seeded Jonathan Erich and Andrei Vasilevski in the second doubles semi-finals on Saturday.
  • Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat defeated Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) in the first doubles semi-finals on Friday.

Czech star Jiri Vesely stormed into the singles semi-finals at the third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra with a sensational three-set victory against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Friday.

India’s only hope for the title in the South Asia’s only ATP Tour tournament, in-form pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja will face a challenge from third-seeded Jonathan Erich and Andrei Vasilevski in the second doubles semi-finals on Saturday.

The duo entered last-4 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden on Thursday. Meanwhile, Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat overcame Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) in the first doubles semi-finals on Friday.

Also Catch: Live Telecast of Tata Maharashtra Open 2020

The 26-year-old Vesely, despite losing the first set 6-2, made an unlikely comeback to win the second set 6-1. The third set saw both the players giving a tough fight which went to the decider.

However, the former World No. 35 Vesely, who upset World No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo in 2016, managed to hold the edge over his opposition to complete come from behind 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (13-11).

“It was a very close match. I think I was definitely lucky. I felt he deserved it more than I do at the end of the match. We both were very nervous,” Vesely told media after the match.

In another hard-fought quarter-finals match in India’s premier ATP 250 event which is organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with Government of Maharashtra, second-seed Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania recovered well after the first set setback to register 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory against Japan’s Yuichi Sugita.

Results:

(Singles quarter-finals) Jiri Vesely (CZE) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (13-11); Ricardas Berankis (LTU) bt Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

(Doubles semi-finals) Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat bt Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).

mm
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous articleIndia U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction | IN-U19 vs BD-U19 | U-19 ICC World Cup
Next articleBFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

RELATED ARTICLES

Bengaluru FC

BFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

KreedOn Network -
BFC vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC The 75th match of the Indian Super League will feature Chennaiyin FC who...
Read more
Cricket

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction | IN-U19 vs BD-U19 | U-19 ICC World Cup

KreedOn Network -
India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Dream11 Prediction | IN-U19 vs BD-U19  Tournament: ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Match 48 Match Date: 9th February 2020, Sunday Match Timing: 10.00...
Read more
ATK

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Odisha FC

KreedOn Network -
ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Odisha FC  The 77th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) features ATK who will host...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Bajrang Punia KreedOn

Bajrang Punia Ranked No. 1 by UWW in the 65 kg...

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction KreedOn

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips

PKL Final KreedOn

PKL Final: Can Bengaluru Triumph or Will Gujarat Finally Tame the...

Premier Badminton League 2019