Saturday, February 25, 2023
WPL 2023: After IPL, Tata Group bagged title rights for inaugural Women's Premier League

Nidhi Singh
1 min.
Updated:
Image Source- TOI
Image Source- TOI
The Tata Group on Tuesday acquired the title rights for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), which starts in Mumbai on March 4, 2023. A BCCI source told PTI that Tata Group has secured the rights of WPL for the period of 5 years. Last year, this Indian multinational conglomerate replaced Vivo as the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League.

Now the group will reportedly retain the rights until 2027, however, the value of the transaction was not disclosed. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced the news through a tweet. His tweet reads:

The inaugural edition of WPL 2023 will be played in Mumbai at two venues, the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium. BCCI sold five teams worth Rs 4670 crore. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana at Rs 3.40 crore was the most expensive buy in the WPL auction 2023, which was held earlier this month. Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 crore.

Tata Group replaced Vivo last year to become the main sponsor of the Indian Premier League. This year in January, BCCI released the tenders for the title rights and February 11 was the last date for the submission of the proposals.

