Saturday, June 15, 2024
Tata Communications Signs Five-Year Deal with World Athletics
Tata Communications Signs Five-Year Deal with World Athletics

Tata Communications Sprints Ahead with Five-Year World Athletics Agreement! | KreedOn
Image Source: Telecom Review
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
World Athletics, renowned for organizing track and field events, has formed a partnership that is anticipated to contribute over 20 international events to Tata Communications’ media division. This sector has experienced 20-25% growth in recent years, capturing a 25% share of the global sports market, according to Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Services at Tata Communications, in an interview with ET.

Through this collaboration, Tata Communications will provide live content delivery to broadcasters worldwide, ensuring low latency and high-quality video feeds via dedicated 5G networks. The company will also offer localized content, viewership analytics, and training feeds for athletes.

The bulk of Tata’s media operations originate from North America and European markets. In India, the company stands as a prominent managed video services provider for key sporting events, including the Indian Premier League.

In May of the previous year, Tata Communications acquired The Switch Enterprises LLC, a New York-based video production and distribution firm, for $58.8 million in an all-cash transaction. By 2023, the company facilitated over 80,000 live sporting events.

The Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector is part of Tata Communications‘ digital portfolio, which experienced a 10.5% increase in the last financial year. The cloud services division remained the primary revenue driver, accounting for nearly 85% of the total income.

Top 10 Best Nike Sports Shoes

