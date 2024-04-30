Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Tanisha Crasto Biography: Early Life | Career | Net worth | Achievements – All Details

Tanisha Crasto Biography| KreedOn
Image Source - Scroll.in
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
5 mins read
Updated:
Tanisha Crasto, a talented badminton player hailing from Dubai, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with her prowess on the court. Born on May 5, 2003, Tanisha’s journey shows her passion for the sport and her unwavering dedication towards her goals. Growing up in Dubai, she attended the Indian High School, where her love for badminton flourished. With the unwavering support of her parents, Tulip and Clifford she embarked on a journey to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional badminton player. Her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a rising star in Indian badminton has inspired many, showcasing the power of perseverance and determination.

Tanisha Crasto Biography

Personal information
Country Bahrain (2013–2016)
United Arab Emirates (2017)
India (2018–present)
Born 5 May 2003 (age 20)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Residence Hyderabad, India
Years active 2016-present
Handedness Right
Coach Pullela Gopichand
Arun Vishnu

Who is Tanisha Crasto?

Badminton star Tanisha Crasto cherishes her golden moments in India and UAE Sport – KreedOn
Image Source – Gulf News

Tanisha Crasto is an Indian badminton player who specializes in women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories. Born in the UAE, Crasto’s initial experience with badminton began in Bahrain, where he played at the junior level. Whilе formеrly rеprеsеnting Bahrain, she won the women’s doubles еvеnt at the 2016 Bahrain International Championship, where she participated with Aprilsasi Putri Lеjarsar Variеlla.

Early life and background

Tanisha Crasto Early Life | KreedOn
Image Source: Facebook

Tanisha Crasto was born into a Goan family in Dubai, where she spent her formative years surrounded by the vibrant culture of the city. Growing up, she displayed a natural aptitude for sports, with a particular affinity for badminton. Her parents, Tulip and Clifford Crasto, recognized her talent early on and encouraged her to pursue her passion wholeheartedly. Despite the demands of school and extracurricular activities, Tanisha remained dedicated to honing her skills on the badminton court.

Attending the Indian High School in Dubai provided Tanisha with a supportive environment to nurture her sporting ambitions. It was here that she began to make a name for herself in the local badminton scene, impressing coaches and peers alike with her talent and determination.

Tanisha’s Goan heritage played a significant role in shaping her identity and values. With roots in Margao and Loutolim, she was instilled with a strong sense of community and perseverance from a young age. Her family’s background provided her with a rich cultural heritage, grounding her as she pursued her dreams in the world of badminton.

Despite the challenges of balancing academics and athletics, Tanisha remained steadfast in her commitment to the sport she loved. Her parents’ unwavering support and encouragement were instrumental in helping her navigate the ups and downs of her badminton journey, instilling in her the belief that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

PV Sindhu Biography | 1st Indian Women to Win Two Olympic Medals - KreedOnAlso Read | PV Sindhu Biography: 1st Indian Women to Win Two Olympic Medals

Career Beginnings

Asian junior badminton | KreedOn
Image Source – Scroll.in

Tanisha’s journey in badminton began at the age of 10, when she made her debut for Bahrain in junior tournaments. Despite her tender age, her talent and determination shone brightly, earning her recognition within the badminton community. Her early successes paved the way for a promising career in the sport, setting her on a trajectory towards achieving her dreams.

Moving to India 

Tanisha Crasto Biography | KreedOn
Image Source – Khaleej Times

In 2019, Tanisha made a pivotal decision to move to India to further her badminton career. Representing Goa in national tournaments, she quickly established herself as a formidable force in Indian badminton. The move provided her with new opportunities and challenges, fueling her determination to succeed at the highest level.

Professional Journey

Badminton star Tanisha Crasto cherishes her golden moments in India | KreedOn
Image Source: Gulf News

Joining the Indian national badminton team was a dream come true for Tanisha. Competing in prestigious events such as the Badminton Asia Junior Championships and the BWF World Junior Championships, she showcased her talent and potential on the international stage. Her perseverance and hard work paid off, earning her accolades and admiration from fans and peers alike.

Achievements of Tanisha Crasto

Tanisha Crasto | KreedOn
Image Source: Gulf News

Tanisha’s dedication and commitment to her craft have yielded numerous achievements throughout her career. Here are Tanisha Crasto’s achievements listed in points.

  • Secured victories in various BWF tournaments.
  • Tanisha Crasto clinched titles at both the BWF World Tour and BWF International Challenge/Series circuits.
  • She achieved her maiden Super 300 title at the 2022 Syed Modi International in mixed doubles.
  • Showcased prowess and talent in women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.
  • She has made significant milestones in her career, including standout performances at prestigious events such as the Badminton Asia Junior Championships and the BWF World Junior Championships.
  • Recognized for achievements in mixed doubles at the 2021 Scottish Open.
  • She continues to inspire aspiring badminton players with her achievements and dedication to the sport.
About Hima Das - KreedOnAlso Read | Hima Das Biography: Inspiring Story of India’s Golden Girl

Future Goals of Tanisha Crasto 

Tanisha's Future Goals | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportskeeda

Looking ahead, Tanisha is focused on representing India at the Olympics, the pinnacle of sporting success. With her talent, determination, and unwavering resolve, she is well-positioned to achieve this dream and inspire future generations of badminton players worldwide.

Tanisha Crasto Net worth 

Net Worth of Indian Badminton Player | KreedOn
Image Source: Sports Lumo

According to diffеrеnt nеws, Tanisha Crasto is worth about $5 million, mostly from playing badminton. Shе’s bеcoming a big dеal in Indian badminton, tеaming up with Ashwini Ponappa to do grеat things. Shе startеd playing whеn shе was young and got noticеd in UAE and Bahrain. Now, companiеs arе intеrеstеd in hеr, and shе’s likе a symbol for hеr country. Hеr good pеrformancеs in intеrnational gamеs makе companiеs likе hеr еvеn morе.

Boyfriend of Tanisha Crasto

Tanisha Crasto is reportedly single. She is currently focusing on her career.

Social Media of Tanisha Crasto

Instagram


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanisha (@tanishacrasto)


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanisha (@tanishacrasto)


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanisha (@tanishacrasto)


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanisha (@tanishacrasto)

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tanisha Crasto’s journey exemplifies the power of passion, perseverance, and dedication. From her humble beginnings in Dubai to her rise as a prominent figure in Indian badminton, Tanisha’s story serves as an inspiration to all. With her eyes set on even greater heights, she continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of badminton.

Best Badminton Rackets under 4000 - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Badminton Rackets Under 4000 in India

Kanika Mahtoliya
Kanika Mahtoliya
POPULAR POSTS

