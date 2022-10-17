Top 10 Tallest Basketball Players of All Time | Can They Touch The Hoops Without A Jump!

- Advertisement -

Height is an important factor, especially in Basketball. The taller the player, the better the chance of succeeding at the sport. Taller players are frequently regarded to have an edge in a basketball game because their shots travel less distance to the basket and their ability to reach higher into the air gives them a better chance of blocking shots from shorter players.

While height isn’t the only factor to succeed in basketball, it is a crucial aspect due to which players might have an edge over others.

The Average Height of an American Basketball Player

The height of the average American male is 5 ft 93 in (approximately 1.76 m). According to a 2007-08 survey, the average height of an NBA player was 6 ft 6 in (approximately 1.89 m).

So, let us have a look at the Top 10 tallest basketball players to have played the sport.

Top 10 Tallest Basketball Players of All Time

Gheorghe Mureșan (7 feet 7 inches)

Gheorghe Mureșan is the tallest basketball player. Mureșan played in the 90s for the Nets and Wizards.

Mureşan was voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 1995-96 after averaging 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.26 blocks per game while shooting 58.4 percent from the field. The next season, he again led the league in field goal percentage, with a 60.4% average. In his career, he has averaged 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.48 blocks a game, and 0.573 field goal %.

He had the potential to become the greatest basketball player of all time. But injuries stopped him from becoming the best. But still, he is recognized as the ‘tallest person in the NBA ‘.

Manute Bol (7 foot 7 inches)

The basketball player from Sudan is tied with Gheorghe Mureșan for being the tallest basketball player. Bol played for more than 6 franchises throughout his illustrious career. He played in the 80s and the 90s.

In his time, he was considered the best shot blocker. No one could penetrate through the tallest basketball player. He has blocked more points than scoring them. He died at the age of 47 in Virginia.

Tacko Fall (7 foot 6 inches)

Fall was initially tied with Bol and Gheorghe Mureșan as the tallest NBA player. But later the NBA changed their measurement standards and his height was brought down to 7 foot 6 inches. Fall is the tallest active player in the NBA and has represented 3 clubs in the NBA. He has great blocking skills and is considered one of the best defenders.

Slavko Vranes (7 foot 6 inches)

Vranes played basketball in the early 2000s. The man from Montenegro just played one season in the NBA in 2004. Slavko represented the Portland Trailblazers, that too for a 10-day contract. He played a single match just for 3 minutes. Later he played in different leagues around the world, but could not play in the NBA.

Shawn Bradley (7 foot 6 inches)

Bradley was born to American parents in former West Germany. The American-German player played for 3 teams in his NBA career namely the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, and the Dallas Mavericks. Shawn started playing in the early 90s. He represented Germany internationally.

Bradley was a brutal blocker. During the 1997-98 season, he finished the year with a team record of 214 blocked shots, his average of 3.3 per game ranked third in the NBA.

Yao Ming (7 foot 6 inches)

Yao is the tallest basketball player in China. It is very surprising to see a man from China on this list. Ming represented the Houston Rockets from 2002 to 2011. He was a very valuable player on the team. Injuries hampered his career from becoming one of the best. But with limited abilities, he was the Most Valuable Player whenever he played.

After retirement, Yao Ming was the 6th President of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Chuck Nevitt (7 foot 5 inches)

Nevitt had a very successful career. He played for numerous renowned clubs like the Rockets, Lakers, Pistons, Bulls, and Spurs. Nevitt played at the center of the court. The then, tallest basketballer controlled the game beautifully from the center. He played defensive whenever needed and quickly turned from defense into the attack by surprising the opposition. Nevitt is the tallest man to ever win an NBA Championship, which he did with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1985.

Pavel Podkolzin (7 foot 5 inches)

Pavel represented Russia internationally. The Russian played for Dallas Mavericks in the NBA league but could not establish himself in the league and thus played the NBA only from 2004 to 2006. He was dismissed by the Mavericks on August 5, 2006, after participating in only six games over two seasons. Later, he played in the Russian Super League for Khimki BC and his previous club Lokomotiv Novosibirsk from 2006-07.

The tallest basketball player from Russia had immense potential to become one of the best, but he could not get enough opportunities combined with his inconsistent performances.

Sim Bhullar (7-foot-5)

Sim Bhullar became the first Indian player to feature in NBA. Bhullar’s parents immigrated to Canada from the Indian state of Punjab. His massive height comes from his father genetically, who is 6 feet 4 inches himself.

Bhullar made his D-League debut against the Los Angeles D-Fenders, with four points, eight rebounds, and six blocks. He scored his first career triple-double against the D-Fenders on February 22, 2015, with 26 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 blocked shots. He also featured in the Taiwanese League.

Mark Eaton (7-foot-4)

Throughout his extended NBA career, Mark Eaton was with only one team, the Utah Jazz. He became a successful defender due to his height. The giant man did not let anyone pass through him easily. The success of the Utah Jazz was solely dependent on how Mark Eaton played. That’s how much the team was dependent on him.

He set records for the most blocked shots per game in a single season (5.56 bpg in 1984-85) and for a career (3.50 bpg)—both of which are still standing today.

