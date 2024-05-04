‘Tactical Decision’: Sourav Ganguly Sheds Light on Rinku Singh’s Omission from T20 World Cup Squad

- Advertisement -

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly shared insights into the team selection for the T20 World Cup, explaining why rising talent Rinku Singh wasn’t included in the squad of team India. Ganguly reassured Rinku Singh, emphasizing that his omission wasn’t about lacking skill. Rather, it was a tactical decision by the team management to focus on strengthening the spin-bowling department.

Rinku Singh, recognized for his hard-hitting batting and ability to finish games, likely didn’t fit into this specific game plan. Looking ahead to the tournament, Ganguly predicted India and Australia to be the standout teams, similar to their strong showings in last year’s 50-over World Cup. India’s T20 World Cup campaign kicks off on June 5th against Ireland in the USA, before the team heads to the Caribbean for the Super Eight stage.

India is placed in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and co-hosts USA. They start their campaign against Ireland on June 5th, and then face Pakistan on June 9th in New York—a match that’s eagerly awaited. The group stage wraps up with games against the USA on June 12th and Canada on June 15th.

Although Rinku is undeniably skilled, he ended up as a backup player instead of being selected for the main team, which led him to visit the US and the Caribbean. Ganguly explained the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision, stating that the selectors chose to include an extra spin bowler, which caused Rinku to be left out. Reassuringly, Ganguly highlighted that Rinku is just at the beginning of his career and urged him not to be discouraged.

