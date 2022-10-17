Monday, October 17, 2022
Ind vs Aus T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Mohammad Shami mesmerizes India, takes 4 wickets in 4 balls

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Ind vs Aus T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Mohammad Shami mesmerizes India, takes 4 wickets in 4 balls- KreedOn
Image Source- Zee News
Ind vs Aus T20 World Cup Warm-up Match: Mohammad Shami makes a stupendous comeback in the warmup match of the T20 World Cup against Australia by taking 4 wickets in the last over on Monday. Shami sent away Pat Cummins, Josh Inglis, and Kane Richardson, while Ashton Agar was run out by a joint attempt by Shami and Dinesh Karthik.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Shami was brought forth in the final over of the match. Revealing the plan about sending Shami for the last over, Rohit Sharma said,

‘This was always the plan. Honestly, he is coming back after a long time. So we just wanted to give him an over. This was always the plan from the beginning. He comes and bowls at the death. We know how lethal he can be with the new ball. We just wanted to give him a little bit of a challenge, coming and bowling that death over and we saw what it was.”

The cricketer had also posted a heart-warming post on Twitter this morning, ahead of the warmup match against Australia. He captioned the video, “It required a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to be back but the journey to Australia has been thoroughly rewarding. No better feeling than to be back with #TeamIndia and my boys. Looking forward to the World Cup.”

Sneha Ghosh
