Saturday, June 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketT20 World Cup Set to Become Top ICC Event: World Cricketers Association...
-- Advertisement --

T20 World Cup Set to Become Top ICC Event: World Cricketers Association survey

World Cricketers Association Survey Confirms T20 World Cup as Main ICC Event | KreedOn
Image Source - AI Jazeera
Sumit Malgotra
By Sumit Malgotra
1 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A report given by the World Cricketers Association (WCA) clarifies the views of cricket players from around the world about the importance of big ICC events (the ICC Men T20 World Cup, the ICC ODI World Cup, and the and the Champions Trophy). Players shared their thoughts on the T20 World Cup, as World Cricketers Association claimed that the T20 World Cup has the same importance as the ODI World Cup. This is a significant change from the past few years; according to some reports, 85 percent of players were inclined to view the ODI World Cup as the most important ICC event in cricket.

-- Advertisement --

The T20 World Cup 2024 is co-hosted by the USA and West India, and it will end with an exciting final between India and South Africa in Barbados today.

The survey also revealed that younger players are more inclined towards the T20 World Cup, with 41 players practicing it over the 50-over World Cup, which 49 players still favor.

-- Advertisement --

Overall, the T20 format has become more popular with the younger generation because a lot of T20 cricket has been played around the globe. Every nation runs its own T20 league, and players from around the world take part in the leagues. In the survey, there were a total 330 players from 13 different countries, although the players from Asian countries were not there.

The India vs. Pakistan match in this T20 World Cup has become very highly popular in the world as well, other than just India and Pakistan, with 256 million viewing hours in India alone, highlighting the growing importance of the T20 format. From this survey, it is confirmed that the T20 World Cup will continue to gain popularity among both players and fans, shaping the future of international cricket.

MS DhoniRead More | Top 13 Best Cricket Bats in India | Buy Today & Hit It Big

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Sumit Malgotra
Sumit Malgotra
Previous article
Top 10 Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful Female Football Players

RELATED ARTICLES

Javelin

Olympic Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended for Doping Offence, Set to Miss Paris 2024 Olympics

Harshal Barot -
Indian javelin thrower DP Manu, an Olympic hopeful, was provisionally suspended for Doping Offence by the National Anti-Doping Agency,...
Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024 Final: “Rohit will probably jump to Barbados Ocean” – Sourav Ganguly Backs the Indian Captain to End the ICC Trophy...

Harshal Barot -
After a brilliant campaign so far, Team India will take it on the Proteas in Barbados for the final...
Archery

Indian Archers Excels in Para Archery Ranking Series with Six Team Event Medals

Harshal Barot -
Indian archers made their way to six medals in team events - three golds, one silver, and two bronzes...
Cricket

SA vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Dream11 Prediction | South Africa vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final...

KreedOn Network -
SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: In the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, South Africa and...
Cricket

Top 10 Players with Fastest Fifties in T20 World Cup: Unstoppable Innings

Kanika Mahtoliya -
In the fast-paced world of Twenty20 cricket, the T20 World Cup has become a stage for some of the...
Cricket

India Shatters 10-Year Semi-Final Curse, Dominates England to Enter 2024 T20 World Cup Final

Saiman Das -
India clinched a commanding 68-run victory over England to secure a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World in 2024: Wealth Rankings

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019