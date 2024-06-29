T20 World Cup Set to Become Top ICC Event: World Cricketers Association survey

- Advertisement -

A report given by the World Cricketers Association (WCA) clarifies the views of cricket players from around the world about the importance of big ICC events (the ICC Men T20 World Cup, the ICC ODI World Cup, and the and the Champions Trophy). Players shared their thoughts on the T20 World Cup, as World Cricketers Association claimed that the T20 World Cup has the same importance as the ODI World Cup. This is a significant change from the past few years; according to some reports, 85 percent of players were inclined to view the ODI World Cup as the most important ICC event in cricket.

-- Advertisement --

The T20 World Cup 2024 is co-hosted by the USA and West India, and it will end with an exciting final between India and South Africa in Barbados today.

The survey also revealed that younger players are more inclined towards the T20 World Cup, with 41 players practicing it over the 50-over World Cup, which 49 players still favor.

-- Advertisement --

Overall, the T20 format has become more popular with the younger generation because a lot of T20 cricket has been played around the globe. Every nation runs its own T20 league, and players from around the world take part in the leagues. In the survey, there were a total 330 players from 13 different countries, although the players from Asian countries were not there.

The India vs. Pakistan match in this T20 World Cup has become very highly popular in the world as well, other than just India and Pakistan, with 256 million viewing hours in India alone, highlighting the growing importance of the T20 format. From this survey, it is confirmed that the T20 World Cup will continue to gain popularity among both players and fans, shaping the future of international cricket.