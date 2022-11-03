T20 World Cup IND vs BAN : Netizens started meme-fest after India’s victory- #IndvsBan | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Ind vs Ban T20 WC: Netizens have started a meme-fest after Team India registered a 5-run victory by DLS method against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Virat Kohli and K L Rahul gave stellar performances which gave India an upper hand. But the Bangladesh team has become the subject of trolling after their defeat against India not to mention Nurul Hasan’s comments being one of the reasons.

Virat Kohli became the player of the match with an impressive score of 64* runs in 44 balls by striking 8 fours. Meanwhile, K L Rahul smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes and left the fans in awe by making 50 runs in 32 balls.

However, bad weather is a major reason that India could survive a threat like Litton Das who was single-handedly capable of taking the game away. Litton Das scored 60 runs in 27 balls by striking 7 fours and 3 sixes. Meanwhile, Nurul Hasan’s accusation of Virat Kohli’s ‘fake fielding’ also led to the flooding of memes on social media.

Twitter Reactions: India vs Bangladesh T20 WC

Here’s how the netizens reacted via Twitter to the victory of India in Ind vs Ban match in T20 World Cup.

Whatever Virat does, it becomes the talk of the town. Bringing up a fake fielding that no one noticed una🤣 — Kitty (@Wanted_Maniac_) November 3, 2022

1. Bangladesh before rain

2. Bangladesh after rain pic.twitter.com/hD8SUvjdke — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 2, 2022

Bangladesh fans after seeing weather report: pic.twitter.com/tkwRYgoOQ9 — Nikhil (@abehyaar) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile me to those who are trending #cheating pic.twitter.com/JK9O17nxot — All in One 🇮🇳 (@mayankm94847123) November 2, 2022

