Tuesday, July 2, 2024
T20 World Cup Champions Team India Stranded in Barbados: From Triumph to Travel Woes

T20 World Cup Champions Team India Stranded in Barbados: From Triumph to Travel Woes | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty
Saiman Das
Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
The Cricket Team of India, fresh from their T20 World Cup victory, along with their support staff, BCCI officials, and the players’ families, are expected to return home on Tuesday evening after being stranded in Barbados for two days due to Hurricane Beryl. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the airport should become operational within the next six to twelve hours.

Since Sunday evening, Barbados has been under lockdown due to the life-threatening winds and storms caused by Hurricane Beryl. This category 4 hurricane has caused significant damage to coastal infrastructure. The Indian cricket team, after securing a seven-run win over South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, found themselves unable to depart.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has been diligently overseeing relief efforts and expressed hope that airport operations will soon return to normal.

The disruption has significantly affected travel plans, with many people scheduled to leave late last night, today, or tomorrow morning.

Mottley also expressed hope that the Indian team, who have been staying at their hotel since their victory, are in good spirits despite the challenging circumstances of their stay.

While Barbados’ mainland was spared from the direct impact of the hurricane, nearby islands and coastal areas experienced severe weather conditions.

The Prime Minister stressed the urgent need for recovery and cleanup efforts. The Indian team faces a tight timeframe for departure, with another hurricane expected to arrive on Wednesday.

