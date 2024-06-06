Thursday, June 6, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Watch – "We Indians are everywhere; we rule the world" – Hardik Pandya Praises Indian Fans in New York

T20 World Cup 2024: Watch - “We Indians are everywhere; we rule the world”: Hardik Pandya on Indian Crowd Support in New York | KreedOn
Image Source: Circle of Cricket
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
Hardik Pandya, India’s vice-captain, expressed gratitude to the Indian supporters for their encouragement as the team faced Ireland in their opening Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2024. The game took place at Nassau County International Stadium in New York.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to bowl first on a pitch that favored the bowlers. India excluded Kuldeep Yadav from the lineup and strengthened their batting by including Akshar Patel.

Ireland was dismissed for 96 runs, with Gareth Delaney being the top scorer with 26 runs. Arshdeep Singh achieved figures of 2/35 in 4 overs, Mohammed Siraj took 1/13 in 3 overs, Jasprit Bumrah secured 2/6 in 3 overs, and Hardik Pandya shone with 3/27.

Hardik Pandya on Indian Supporters in T20 World Cup


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who had an underwhelming IPL 2024, was satisfied with his performance and mentioned that he has consistently contributed during World Cups. Hardik Pandya praised the support of the Indian Fans in the USA. He stated that the Indians can be found all around the world.

Praising the support of Indian crowd in USA, Hardik Pandya said that:

I really liked the first wicket, I don’t hit the stumps often as I usually bowl short of a length. I needed to be fuller than back of a length today. On this kind of surface you need to be disciplined and hit the right areas. It’s always fantastic to see the crowd, we Indians are everywhere, we rule the world, good to have their support”

Saiman Das
Saiman Das
